Sloths are adorable but super slow creatures. They move slower than any other mammal on the planet. The modern sloth is usually around the size of a medium-sized dog. But ancient sloths of years ago, known as 'Megatherium', could grow as large as an Asian elephant! These giant sloths sometimes featured areas of small bone discs that would act as 'armor plating' for protection. They became extinct around 10,000 years ago.

A scarecrow is a decoy or mannequin, often in the shape of a human. Humanoid scarecrows are usually dressed in old clothes and placed in open fields to discourage birds from disturbing and feeding on recently cast seed and growing crops. People often use ghost or animal mannequins as scarecrows sometimes as well. Sometimes, people wear animal or scary costumes to scare birds and other animals themselves by roaming in the fields.

But did you know a man is earning around Rs 15,000 a month for wearing a giant sloth’s costume and roaming on a farm? Bhaskar Reddy, a farmer in Koheda region of Telangana’s Siddipet, has hired a person to wear a sloth bear costume and pays him Rs 500 a day to protect his crops from animals.

The man he has hired wears the sloth costume and walks around the fields all day to keep monkeys and wild boars away as they damage the crops.