‘Rs 10 Coins fill counter’: Telangana man’s unique way of buying motorcycle catches internet’s attention | Viral

A man in Telangana has gone viral on social media for paying the price of Rs 1.10 lakh to buy a motorcycle in Hyderabad. Here is all you need to know about the incident.

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A man in Telangana bought a bike worth Rs 1.10 lakh with Rs 10 coins. PTI/Screengrab

A resident of Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district made headlines after paying Rs 1.10 lakh for a motorcycle using only Rs 10 coins. Konde Raghupathi from Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal made headlines after his unusual payment method for the motorcycle caught everyone’s attention.

Konde used Rs 10 coins to pay for a motorcycle

At Sri Vinayaka Motors in Chityala, Raghupathi bought a Splendor Plus motorcycle and cleared the full bill with Rs 10 coins, choosing a payment method that surprised everyone.

VIDEO | A man from Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district grabbed attention by purchasing a bike after paying the entire amount of Rs 1.10 lakh in Rs 10 coins. Konde Raghupathi, a resident of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal, bought a Splendor Plus motorcycle from Sri… pic.twitter.com/OY7gN0jajD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2026

The unusual payment style left the showroom employees and bystanders surprised, making the purchase the talk of the town.

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This is not the first time that Indians have used coins to buy something big. In 2023, a beggar used a bag full of coins to purchase an iPhone 15. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur where a man went to buy an iPhone 15. The result was unbelievable as the shop owner agreed to take the coins and handed over an iPhone Pro Max.

The unusual scene unfolded when the ‘beggar’ paid for the phone with a sack full of coins, with staff members seen sorting and counting the money.

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