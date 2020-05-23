They say casteism is the bigger virus and truly so, a case emerged recently from Telangana where an 18-year-old Dalit boy was brutally assaulted with belts and sticks, stripped, made to lie down on a hot stone and was forced to drink urine when he cried for water. All this shocking treatment after being found dating a year from the community of the accused. Also Read - Explained: The Difference Between Love And Attraction

On May 17, the victim from Mala community of Schedule Caste was reportedly attacked after his friend was traced giving him food and water while he hid with his lover at a temple in Jannaram village outskirts. The 18-years-old girl from the Goud community which is categorized as a Backward Caste, eloped with the Dalit boy after allegedly calling him at the temple to meet. The woman's relative Harish Goud and his three friends – Muthyam Sai, Patkut Prashanth and Azmath Khan, waylaid the victim's friend, Abdul and assaulted him to disclose the location of the couple.

Speaking to The News Minute, Venkatesh, a relative of the victim claimed, "They even tried to drown him in a nearby stream." Managing to run away from his attackers, the victim reached the Jannaram police station, which was 1 km away and a case was registered on May 18.

“They tore my clothes apart, asked why I need their girl despite being a lower caste person and abused me with casteist slurs”, the victim wrote in his petition to the police. Though elusive initially, the police detained them near Dharmaram point in Peddapalle district after receiving inputs that the accused were trying to flee on motorcycles.

The accused were arrested under the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and were also charged under IPC section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused confessed to their crime following the investigation by the Mancherial police and were subsequently produced before the court.

Cases like these dent the image of communal harmony and take us straight back to the dark ages, hinting that we have not made much progress ever since.