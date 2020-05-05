Mulugu: Needless to say, the Covid-19 lockdown has worsened the misery of the poor in the country, however there are enough good samaritans who have come forward to lend a helping hand to them in the times of such tragedy and distress. Also Read - Telangana Government Announces 40 Trains Will Operate Daily For Migrant Workers

One such woman is Congress MLA from Telangana’s Mulugu, Seethakka who is winning hearts on the internet for going the extra mile to feed the poor and needy. She travels almost 20 kms every day by walk and on bike to reach secluded areas of her constituency in order to help the needy even as the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues.

While crossing 5 mountains on my way back a twist in my leg made my return painful, hope I see a great morning tomorrow were I enter 40th day of #GoHungerGo corona help. @INCIndia @MahilaCongress @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @sushmitadevinc @srinivasiyc @revanth_anumula @IYC pic.twitter.com/81NrqAHJGu — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) May 3, 2020

Notably, the ex-Maoist turned MLA has started an initiative called ‘GoHungerGo’ with an aim to eradicate hunger among the poor. Sithakka, who has been elected twice as Mulugu MLA, travels through rough terrain, carrying bags of food on her head to reach the mostly scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities in far off areas.

She has distributed over 30,000 kilograms of rice, and similar amounts of vegetables, pulses, oil and other essentials to the tribals, and others living in Mulugu.