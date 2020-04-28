Hyderabad: Recently, the Punjab Police launched a nationwide initiative to pay tribute to all policemen, doctors and healthcare professionals by saluting its corona warrior sub-inspector Harjeet Singh whose hand was chopped off by a group of criminals on April 12 in Patiala. Also Read - #MainBhiHarjeetSingh: Gurdas Maan, Satinder Sartaaj, Honey Singh and Other Punjabi Stars Pay Tribute to Inspector Harjeet Singh

The campaign is called #MainBhiHarjeetSingh wherein the police personnel are being asked to replace their own name with Harjeet on their badges. On Monday, Telangana Police participated in the campaign, and wore nameplates bearing the name of Harjeet Singh, in solidarity with the brave officer.

“Today more than 2,000 police officers wore the nameplate of brave Harjeet Singh of our fraternity. We feel proud that we wear the same khaki which he wears,” Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, said in a press release.

Saifabad Inspector, Saidi Reddy said, “Let us show everyone that any attack on police officer and doctors fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, like Sub-Inspector (SI) Harjeet Singh, will unite the nation together as one. In solidarity with SI Harjeet Singh and all warriors, I along with my all the station officers in support to this campaign wear his name proudly on our chests today.”

A social media campaign is also being launched for people to show solidarity with him and other cops and healthcare experts in the country who are risking their lives during the epidemic. On Monday, Punjab Police personnel had also sported name badges of their colleague, to honour him.

Notably, Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, was part of the police team that came under attack allegedly by a group of ‘nihangs’ who were asked to show their curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala on April 12.

Later, his hand was re-planted at PGIMER, Chandigarh in a a seven-and-a-half-hour surgery and is currently recovering.