‘Tell them clearly that…’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s bold stand against bribes, corruption goes viral; Watch VIDEO

Addressing a public rally in Karur, Vijay appealed to people not to pay bribes under any circumstances. He assured citizens that his government would support anyone who refused to give illegal payments.

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Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has issued a strong warning against corruption, saying his government will not tolerate bribery or the misuse of power. Addressing a public rally in Karur, Vijay appealed to people not to pay bribes under any circumstances. He assured citizens that his government would support anyone who refused to give illegal payments. “If someone asks you for a bribe, tell them clearly that you will not pay. I am with you,” Vijay said. He added that if anyone continued to pressure them, people should confidently tell them that “Vijay is running this government” and refuse to give in.

WATCH Vijay’s viral statement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

His remarks were met with loud applause from the crowd as he reiterated his government’s commitment to taking strict action against corruption and protecting honest citizens.