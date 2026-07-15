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‘Tell them clearly that…’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s bold stand against bribes, corruption goes viral; Watch VIDEO

Addressing a public rally in Karur, Vijay appealed to people not to pay bribes under any circumstances. He assured citizens that his government would support anyone who refused to give illegal payments.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 15, 2026, 1:54 PM IST
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay (PC: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has issued a strong warning against corruption, saying his government will not tolerate bribery or the misuse of power. Addressing a public rally in Karur, Vijay appealed to people not to pay bribes under any circumstances. He assured citizens that his government would support anyone who refused to give illegal payments. “If someone asks you for a bribe, tell them clearly that you will not pay. I am with you,” Vijay said. He added that if anyone continued to pressure them, people should confidently tell them that “Vijay is running this government” and refuse to give in.

WATCH Vijay’s viral statement

Read more: Jana Nayagan vs Sigma: Are Thalapathy Vijay and his son Jason Sanjay heading for the biggest box office clash?

His remarks were met with loud applause from the crowd as he reiterated his government’s commitment to taking strict action against corruption and protecting honest citizens.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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