Etah: In the wake of exponential surge in Covid cases and the fear of pandemic turning all pervasive, an idol of Goddess Durga in a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district was seen wearing a mask. The priests are also reportedly distributing masks as 'prasad' to devotees during the on ongoing Chaitra Navratri.

Speaking about the Durga idol wearing a mask, Pandit Manoj Sharma, a priest at the temple, said since devotees are thronging the temple in large numbers, hence, they decided to put a face mask on the idol of the goddess to send out a strong message.

"We have been distributing face masks as 'prasad' to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour among devotees. We have made proper arrangements for hand sanitiser and also put up Covid-19 advisory at several places on the temple premises to ensure devotees do not pose a danger to public health, and behave as responsible citizens."

The temple management is also ensuring that all Covid guidelines are adhered to and not more than five devotees are allowed into the temple at a time. “Social distancing norms are also religiously being followed during the morning and evening ‘aarti’,” said the priest.

(With IANS inputs)