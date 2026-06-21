‘Tere Baap ka road hai?’ Delhi family filmed dumping waste on road after eating in car; Viral video sparks outrage, Internet says, ‘Money can’t buy…’

The man who filmed the incident claimed that the family had already eaten food in the car and then threw their used paper plates onto the road.

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'Tere Baap ka road hai?' Delhi family filmed dumping waste on road after eating in car; Viral video sparks outrage, Internet says, 'Money can't buy...'(Photo: https://x.com/lakshaymehta08/)

Civic sense is one of the most debated topics with increased concern regarding public behaviour, cleanliness, respect for shared spaces, and obligation to follow rules. Some of the examples include littering streets, vandalising public places, ignoring traffic laws, and basic social etiquette; these examples often generate online discussions on the Internet. A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread debate over civic sense after it allegedly showed a family sitting inside a car, eating snacks and casually throwing the trash and other waste onto a road in Delhi.

What does the viral Delhi road littering video show?

The man who filmed the incident claimed that the family had already eaten food in the car and then threw their used paper plates onto the road. While he was critical of how the family chose to keep their car clean and leave the public space dirty, he also alleged that when he told them how wrong they were by throwing trash in the street, one of the family members replied, “Tere baap ka road hai kya (Is this your father’s road)?” After the man replied, “Haan mere baap ka road hai (yes, it’s my father’s road).” The boy stated that he was trying to say to the family that public property belongs to everyone and thus has a responsibility to treat it with respect.

A family was sitting in a car, eating snacks and throwing their trash onto the road in Delhi. When a man saw this, he confronted them and said, Don’t throw your trash on the road. Pick it up They argued with him and replied, “Tere baap ka road hai?” pic.twitter.com/SADccjrreA — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) June 20, 2026

How did social media users react to the incident?

In the video, the man repeatedly encouraged the family to pick up the litter they had thrown down. He repeatedly said, “Kachra uthaiye (Pick up the litter).” The man in the driver’s seat shook his head and denied culpability by shaking his head and indicating the plates were not thrown onto the road. The man who filmed the video appeared to be frustrated with the response and insisted, “Maine dekha hai bhai, aapne fenka hai (I have seen you, brother, you threw the trash).” The man exited his car; however, he did not go to pick up the litter; rather, he pushed the discarded plates using his foot under his vehicle.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms. A user wrote, “Such ignorants need to be called out now, enough is enough.” Another user commented.”These stupid people with zero civics sense.” “Money can’t buy you civic sense. Kudos to the guy confronting him need more people like him,” added a third user. “Authorities sleeping meanwhile people are forced to confront each other. This is exactly what every politician wants,” another stated.