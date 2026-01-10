Home

‘Tere jaisa yaar kahan’: Elderly man’s last reunion with old friends leaves internet emotional | WATCH viral video

The video is special because it was captured when the reunion happened for one last time before his passing away. Scroll down to watch the viral video.

Image: Instagram @gujarati_grandparents (videograb)

Viral video: When it’s difficult to earn one true friend in life, the video of an elderly man’s reunion with his old friends is getting all the love. The video shows an elderly bedridden man named Chandrakant meeting his old friends, just a few days before passing away. The wife of the man, Sharda, is also seen standing with the little support of the bed in the video when he sings, “tere jaisa yaar kahan’. The Instagram account named gujarati_grandparents shared the clip, which is managed by the granddaughter, Rupa and features her grandparents living in the UK. You can watch the viral video here.

Old friends meet and sing ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’

The video shows an elderly man surrounded by his old friends and his wife. The bedridden man soon starts to sing the emotional song “tere jaisa yaar kahan” to his friends. The video is special because it was captured when the reunion happened for one last time before his passing away. The video was shared by the granddaughter, who shared that her grandfather loved to socialise and missed his old friends after moving to Leicester. However, they all remained in contact.

Viral video of old friends’ reunion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nini and Nanu – Sharda and Chandrakant (@gujarati_grandparents)

The video was shared by the Instagram account gujarati_grandparents with the caption, “At the end of a long life, friendship is still the greatest comfort…”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video with heartwarming comments. One user wrote in remembrance of a dear one, “So beautiful to capture this moment! Reminds me of when I took a video and pictures like this of my pops in hospital and when his school friends came to visit him,” and another user commented, “True friendship.”

