Terminator in real life: Watch China’s robot can fight like kung fu master, lifts car

Humanoid robots require a combination of sophisticated hardware and software to perform such stunts.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/terminator-in-real-life-watch-chinas-robot-can-fight-like-kung-fu-master-lifts-car-unitree-h2-x-kung-fu-legend-guardian-viral-video-trending-8538146/ Copy

Terminator in real life: Watch China’s robot can fight like kung fu master, lifts car | Image: X

H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian: Just two to three years ago, we saw robots performing normal walks and tiny jumps. We even clapped for those stumbling walks, appreciating the technology. But after the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), technology has taken several steps forward. China’s robotics company Unitree has introduced the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian, a robot which can perform kung fu, acrobatic stunts, lift a car and survive a four-metre drop. It sounds like a scene from Terminator, but let us assure you that the stunts performed by the robot are real.

What Did The Video Show?

In the video, the robot can be seen performing martial-arts-inspired movements, acrobatics, and impressive displays of physical force by lifting a car. The robot can be seen damaging the car with its kicks and punches. As the video progresses, the humanoid can be seen safeguarding the woman from an intruder.

According to Unitree, the robot is designed to serve and guard people with a maximum endurance of approx eight hours. However, the company also requested users to operate the robot safely.

Unitree Introducing: H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian

Powerful performance to serve and guard you, with a maximum endurance of approximately 8 hours.

Please use the robot safely and in a friendly manner. https://t.co/5RU5kDzSUK — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) October 21, 2026

According to Unitree, the robot is designed to serve and guard people with a maximum endurance of approx eight hours. However, the company also requested users to operate the robot safely.

China’s Humanoid Robot Race

Unitree unveiled its robot at a time when China is focusing on developing humanoids capable of performing complex physical tasks. Chinese companies are working to improve robotic balance and the ability to operate in tough environments.

These humanoid robots require complex hardware and software to perform tasks. Electric motors, actuators are designed to generate movement, while sensors attached to the complex control systems maintain balance of the robot and respond to changes in position.

However, performing a spinning kick or long jumps are particularly challenging tasks as the robot has to manage its centre of mass, distributing forces across its body.

Era Of Robots, Security Challenges

The capabilities displayed by H2-X raise questions about how these humanoids be used to perform industrial work and face hazardous environments or perform security-related roles.

The clip showed that robots are going to get more powerful in the coming years. This has also raised safety challenges, such as how these humanoid robots will be used and what threats they could pose if they fall into the wrong hands.