  • India News
  • Viral
  • Terminator in real life: Watch Chinas robot can fight like kung fu master, lifts car

Terminator in real life: Watch China’s robot can fight like kung fu master, lifts car

Humanoid robots require a combination of sophisticated hardware and software to perform such stunts.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 22, 2026, 4:37 PM IST
china robot
Terminator in real life: Watch China’s robot can fight like kung fu master, lifts car | Image: X

H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian: Just two to three years ago, we saw robots performing normal walks and tiny jumps. We even clapped for those stumbling walks, appreciating the technology. But after the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), technology has taken several steps forward. China’s robotics company Unitree has introduced the H2-X Kung Fu Legend Guardian, a robot which can perform kung fu, acrobatic stunts, lift a car and survive a four-metre drop. It sounds like a scene from Terminator, but let us assure you that the stunts performed by the robot are real.

What Did The Video Show?

In the video, the robot can be seen performing martial-arts-inspired movements, acrobatics, and impressive displays of physical force by lifting a car. The robot can be seen damaging the car with its kicks and punches. As the video progresses, the humanoid can be seen safeguarding the woman from an intruder.

Read more: Humanoid robot smashes into barrier, breaks in half at Robotic Olympic trials in China | Viral

According to Unitree, the robot is designed to serve and guard people with a maximum endurance of approx eight hours. However, the company also requested users to operate the robot safely.

According to Unitree, the robot is designed to serve and guard people with a maximum endurance of approx eight hours. However, the company also requested users to operate the robot safely.

China’s Humanoid Robot Race

Unitree unveiled its robot at a time when China is focusing on developing humanoids capable of performing complex physical tasks. Chinese companies are working to improve robotic balance and the ability to operate in tough environments.

These humanoid robots require complex hardware and software to perform tasks. Electric motors, actuators are designed to generate movement, while sensors attached to the complex control systems maintain balance of the robot and respond to changes in position.

However, performing a spinning kick or long jumps are particularly challenging tasks as the robot has to manage its centre of mass, distributing forces across its body.

Era Of Robots, Security Challenges

The capabilities displayed by H2-X raise questions about how these humanoids be used to perform industrial work and face hazardous environments or perform security-related roles.

The clip showed that robots are going to get more powerful in the coming years. This has also raised safety challenges, such as how these humanoid robots will be used and what threats they could pose if they fall into the wrong hands.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.