Accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, 80-year-old poet-activist Varavara Rao was arrested for alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017. In prison for 22 months, Rao’s family had released a press release outlining the poet’s ailing condition and asked authorities to not “kill Varvara Rao in jail” after he had been repeatedly denied bail. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: No Flights to Kolkata Till July 31 From These Cities

As two cases of coronavirus were reported earlier from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai where Rao was with eight other activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, concerns regarding his deteriorating health gained momentum. On July 13, Rao was finally moved to JJ Hospital but according to N Venugopal, Rao’s nephew, “either government or jail, police, hospital authorities did not provide any official information to the family.” Also Read - Containment Zones in Kerala: 35 New Hotspots in State, Total Count Now 271 | Check Full List

When Venugopal visited Rao in the hospital on July 15, along with the Telugu poet’s wife and three daughters, they found him lying on a urine-soaked bed. The worst came on Thursday when Rao tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - One Million Coronavirus Cases: India's Recovery Rate Far Better, Only 0.35 Patients on Ventilator, Says Health Ministry

While the family was inconsolable, National Working Secretary of Human Rights Defenders Alert – Henri Tiphagne demanded Rao’s transfer to a super speciality hospital. He wrote to the National Human Rights Commission, “On July 15, 2020, Mr. Rao’s wife, three daughters and nephew visited him in the JJ Hospital. They were shocked to see that he was lying in the transit ward “like an orphan”. There were no attendants or nurses attending to him and only policemen standing a few metres away. Mr. Rao was lying in a pool of urine on the bed and was still incoherent. He did not recognise his wife or daughters immediately but took some time to recognise them. The family was told by the nurses that there was no equipment or treatment given in the transit ward. When his nephew tried to change his urine-soaked bed sheets, the family was thrown out by the hospital nurses.”

The COVID-19 positive report was the last straw which jolted Twitter into a digital rebellion in support of the “rebel poet”. While one lashed, “Pragya Thakur got bail stating health reasons. But the repeated pleas of Varavara Rao went unheard, not just because of the unjustified charge on him, but because he’s a Marxist-Leninist revolutionary poet. But this is nothing short of institutional murder (sic)”, another tweeted, “After Akhil Gogoi, now Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19. Due to corona,in March Supreme Court asked states to release some prisoners. But govt didn’t release political prisoners. Do they have to pay with their lives for dissenting? #FreeVaravaraRao (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Pragya Thakur got bail stating health reasons. But the repeated pleas of Varavara Rao went unheard, not just because of the unjustified charge on him, but because he’s a Marxist-Leninist revolutionary poet. But this is nothing short of institutional murderhttps://t.co/cehmSgnLoB — Arya (@RantingDosa) July 16, 2020

After Akhil Gogoi, now Varavara Rao tests positive for COVID-19. Due to corona,in March Supreme Court asked states to release some prisoners. But govt didn’t release political prisoners. Do they have to pay with their lives for dissenting?#FreeVaravaraRaohttps://t.co/7t6UytFfyB — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) July 16, 2020

And now, Varavara Rao tests Corona positive! This is what was being feared by many of us. His family was demanding medical aid for the 81-year old poet. But while his health kept deteriorating, his interim plea citing susceptibility to virus was rejected. https://t.co/hRvlUkJYol — Anupam | अनुपम (@AnupamConnects) July 16, 2020

It’s utter cowardice on part of those boasting of 56″ to detain Varavara Rao and others on political ground.

Why are you so afraid of them? It’s no magnanimity but some courtesy and little courage what you lack. Better release all of them now. https://t.co/R7pM3O89y7 — Surjya Kanta Mishra (@mishra_surjya) July 16, 2020

Varavara Rao is 81-years-old poet and activist

He has Covid-19

He is seriously ill

His health has been deteriorating

He hallucinates about his dead parents

He can’t even recognise his own family anymore Why is this man still in prison then? How is he a threat to society? — Sankul (@s3nkul) July 16, 2020

Update: Poet-activist Varavara Rao’s been tested positive for Covid-19. He’s an octogenarian with underlying medical issues which make it more complicated. He’s been jailed for being vocal against the state’s oppression of Dalits & Muslims. Hope he comes out of this, stronger. pic.twitter.com/jdw4RxCXUG — Аnton Kalashnikov (@AKalashnikov05) July 16, 2020

Despite nearly 2 years of incarceration, the State has not been able to establish anything against him. He had sought for bail multiple times citing this very threat…and now, the worst fears have come true. Grave denial of justice and basic humanity https://t.co/NswSmDiAG5 — Manu Sebastian (@manuvichar) July 16, 2020

Court did not find time for Varavara Rao’s bail application… an 80yr old, broken & delirious in prison & suffering from COVID-19… But Arnab Goswami’s case is heard on priority… Do these courts have ANY shame? https://t.co/q9IZHcUMXy — Buffalo Intellectual (@BuffaloSpeaks) July 17, 2020

Varavara Rao has tested Covid positive today. Akhil Gogoi already tested positive. Most of the inmates have Covid-19 symptoms & many other political prisoners like Sharjeel Imam are at risk in Guwahati Jail.

When will this govt stop taking revenge against those who speaks truth?? — Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) July 16, 2020

Another co-accused in Bhima Koregaon case, 61-year-old Vernon Gonsalves, is at a risk of contracting the virus as he constantly assisted Rao inside the prison since he was unable to walk, go to the toilet or brush his teeth on his own after he fell unconscious in jail on May 28 and was hallucinating, delirious and struggling to be coherent ever since. Anand Teltumbde, Surendra Gadling, Varavara Rao, Mahesh Raut, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Sudhir Dhawle and Rona Wilson are other activists in the same jail, booked under UAPA apart from Rao and Gonsalves.