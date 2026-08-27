Terrifying CCTV captures seconds before Nepal-China border is swallowed by flash flood; WATCH

The mudslide began on the Nepal side of the border before the surge reached Gyirong Port in Tibet. The flooding then caused widespread destruction in Nepal's Rasuwa district, particularly along the Bhote Koshi River.

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Terrifying CCTV captures seconds before Nepal-China border is swallowed by flash flood; WATCH (Image: Videograb, X @Osint613)

A devastating flash flood has ripped through the Nepal-Tibet border region, killing over 160 people and leaving hundreds missing as rescue teams search through mud and debris for survivors. The disaster struck on Wednesday after a huge mass of ice, rock and debris collapsed into a river in the Himalayan region. The resulting surge sent a powerful wall of muddy water downstream, sweeping through villages, roads, buildings and infrastructure on both sides of the border.

One of the most terrifying moments was captured by CCTV cameras at Gyirong Port on the Chinese side. The footage shows people suddenly running for their lives as a torrent of water, mud and rocks races towards the border crossing.

Within seconds, the flood covers roads and buildings. Vehicles are pushed away by the force of the water, while people desperately try to reach higher ground. The video has given a glimpse of the speed and scale of the disaster.

CRAZY FOOTAGE: At least 380 people are missing and 17 dead after the devastating flash floods struck the Nepal Tibet border region. Footage shows the scale of damage at Gyirong Port. pic.twitter.com/9CLO4QeZjw — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 26, 2026

The mudslide began on the Nepal side of the border before the surge reached Gyirong Port in Tibet, according to reports. The flooding then caused widespread destruction in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, particularly along the Bhote Koshi River.

WILD FOOTAGE: Devastating flash floods have struck the China-Nepal border. Nepal reports at least 8-16 dead and hundreds missing, including 291 foreigners. Roads, power, and communications on the Chinese side were cut. pic.twitter.com/rxxE15yzd8 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 26, 2026

Villages, roads and power projects swept away

The floodwaters moved through steep Himalayan valleys with enormous force, washing away homes, bridges and roads. Several hydropower facilities were also damaged, disrupting around 430 MW of electricity generation capacity in Nepal.

Entire settlements along the river were affected. A health worker in Rasuwa told Reuters that some riverside settlements had been completely swept away and said members of his own family were missing.

On the Chinese side, officials reported deaths and hundreds of people missing after the mudslide struck the Gyirong border area. Chinese authorities deployed hundreds of emergency workers, vehicles, rescue boats and sniffer dogs as the search operation began.

Hundreds still missing

Nepali authorities have recovered at least 157 bodies, while China has reported three deaths in Tibet, taking the combined death toll to around 160. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

The disaster has also affected foreign travellers. Nepal’s tourism authorities said hundreds of tourists were missing, including a large number of Indians travelling in the region. Many were on routes used by pilgrims and tourists heading towards the Kailash Mansarovar area.

Rescue efforts have been made difficult by damaged roads, blocked routes, high river levels and poor communication. In some of the worst-hit areas, helicopters initially could not land because floodwaters remained too high.

What caused the deadly flood?

Initial reports suggested that an earthquake may have triggered the disaster. However, later assessments pointed towards a glacial collapse and an ice-and-rock avalanche as the likely trigger.

According to the US Geological Survey and other experts, the collapse sent a huge amount of ice, rock and debris into the river system, producing a sudden and extremely powerful surge downstream.

The Bhote Koshi River originates in Tibet before flowing into Nepal, where it connects with the Trishuli River system. The water eventually flows towards India, prompting authorities in northern India to remain alert to possible downstream flooding.

Rescue operation continues

Nepal’s army, police and emergency teams have been deployed to search for survivors and move people living near rivers to safer areas. China has also launched a major rescue operation around Gyirong.

Officials fear the casualty figures could rise as rescuers reach areas that remain cut off by the destruction. With entire communities buried under mud and debris, the full scale of the disaster is still being assessed.