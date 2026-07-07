Terrifying video captures massive landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad | Watch video

A terrifying viral video captures the moment a massive landslide swept away vehicles and a fuel tanker at a Wayanad tunnel project site in Kerala.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/terrifying-video-captures-massive-landslide-in-keralas-wayanad-watch-video-8467854/ Copy

Wayanad mudslide viral video screengrab

Kerala landslide: A terrifying video capturing a massive landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad district has gone viral, showing the moment a stretch of road collapsed and swept away a fuel tanker and multiple vehicles. The disaster occurred near the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road project site following heavy monsoon rains, leaving at least five people dead, four missing, and ten others injured. A multi-agency rescue operation is actively underway to locate individuals feared trapped beneath tonnes of mud and debris.

The viral footage shows bystanders watching from a distance under umbrellas as the hillside suddenly gives way, sending a torrent of mud crashing downhill. While the swept-away tanker plunged nearly 100 feet, its three occupants narrowly managed to escape. The massive slide also completely engulfed a church and a nearby house, though fortunately, no casualties were reported from either structure as emergency teams continue to battle against time at the project site.

Watch video:

CCTv footage of Terrifying Moment of #Landslide near Meenakshi Bridge at #Kalladi , where work on a tunnel road project connecting #Malappuram and #Wayanad districts was going on. According to #Kerala CM one died, 7 injured, another 7 missing. https://t.co/o4TlS0E48m pic.twitter.com/tjBjPPuWsw — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 7, 2026

Death toll in Wayanad mudslide rises to four

The death toll in the devastating mudslide at the Wayanad end of the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi tunnel road project in Kerala climbed to four on Tuesday, even as an intensive multi-agency rescue operation continued to trace four people who remain missing beneath tonnes of mud and debris.

Also read: Kerala Landslide: 2 dead, several feared trapped after landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project, rescue on

Ten injured persons are undergoing treatment in two hospitals, while rescue personnel are racing against time to reach those feared trapped. The massive mudslide also swept away a church and a nearby house.

Fortunately, the house was locked as its occupants had left on a pilgrimage to Mecca, while no one was inside the church when the incident occurred. A bridge linking the affected areas has been buried under the debris, severely hampering rescue operations.

Two excavators are working continuously to clear the mud and restore access for rescue teams. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said all possible efforts were being made to rescue those trapped and that the state machinery was working in close coordination.

(With inputs from agencies)