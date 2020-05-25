New Delhi: As the country battles coronavirus and deals with the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, another danger in the form of locust attacks have wreaked havoc in many states. Also Read - After COVID-19 And Cyclone Amphan, India Stares at Locust Plague Threat; 3-km Long Swarm Spotted in Jhansi, District on High Alert

Locust refers to a large group of grasshopper species that invade a region in a swarming stage and devastate crops. According to reports, states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and UP have been battling the locust attack that reportedly emerged in East Africa.

As per TOI, locusts had entered Rajasthan in April and have covered 50,000 hectares of land so far. Uttar Pradesh has also reported the attacks and there is an alert for Maharashtra as well as Delhi.

The swarm, which has entered the country earlier than expected, is said to be the worst attacks in 27 years.

On Monday, residents of Jaipur woke up to the scary sight of thousands of locusts resting on their terraces and posted the terrifying videos on Twitter.

Watch some of the videos:

Locust attack in Rajasthan. Jaipur today. They have ability to eat crops like anything. Via @DrRakeshGoswami pic.twitter.com/eROJ08gRWI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 25, 2020

That's it, 2020 is the last year for humankind…!!! pic.twitter.com/JsQxRANsA6 — Ridhi (@Not_A_Sister) May 25, 2020

The weird times we live. Locust attack in Jaipur🤔 This year they may cause devastation as they eat away whatever is green. They are voracious feeders. pic.twitter.com/yrREoXBKUf — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 25, 2020

They destroy crops within seconds leading to food scarcity

Govt should take immediate steps by fumigating , spraying chemical waters, insecticide to kill these. Locust 🌴🦗🦗 pic.twitter.com/YHkMqHid9Z — @CoronaWarriors🇮🇳 #StayHome LP🏘 #FeedNeedy🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) May 25, 2020

Locust storm over Jaipur city👇🏽👇🏽 is it true🤔🤔someone forwarded 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ganpnodFEL — सन्यासी Dr. Kumar Suresh (sureśa)।।ॐॐ ।। (@suresh_kumr) May 25, 2020

Expressing concerns for farmers and their crops, many wondered if 2020 is the last year for humankind:

Another emerging threat to already existing food famine in the nation….#LocustAttack

2020 what's more to see 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/UTmHJsjB4x — Gowthaman💞💞 (@GowthamanCSK) May 25, 2020

So far, 2020 is like some part of Hollywood movie Jumanji. Forest Fire ✔️

Earthquake ✔️

Proximity Asteriods ✔️

Virus Pandemic ✔️

Economic Crisis ✔️

Super Cyclones ✔️ Next challenge – Locust attack | टिड्डी दल का हमला#Jaipur #जयपुर pic.twitter.com/QA25GBMICz — 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐰𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@ArkJaiswal) May 25, 2020

This #LocustAttack reminds me of that scene in The Mummy movie. — P R A D Ǝ E P (@Pradeep_G1) May 25, 2020

The visuals of locus entering india in specific in the parts of Rajasthan and UP are horrifying. It’s estimated that a sq km of this sworm can eat food as much as 35,000 people ! 2020 is turning even more brutal #LocustAttack pic.twitter.com/CCE4vAUbZn — Ragi Vipin (@vipinragi26) May 25, 2020

So now there's a locust attack when our supply chains were already so constrained and disrupted by Covid19.

2020 give us a break. #LocustAttack #locust pic.twitter.com/KFfrltRleU — Richa Nahata (@NahataRicha) May 25, 2020

#LocustAttack Me to Thanos after all these things happening in 2020: pic.twitter.com/WjyFJ68DAv — 🌬Stuti🍂🌸 (@Sainika_03) May 25, 2020

The desert locust is considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world and a single swarm covering one square kilometre can contain up to 80 million locusts.

As per The Hindu, a swarm of desert locust can consume (or destroy) food that would suffice the hunger need of 35,000 people, assuming that one person consumes around 2.3 kg of food every day.