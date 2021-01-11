New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s girlfriend and Canadian musician Grimes has recently revealed that she has ‘finally’ contracted COVID-19. The 32-year-old musician on Friday posted an Instagram story where she wrote, “Finally got COVID but enjoying the Dayquil fever dream.” Also Read - PM Modi to Meet CMs on Vaccine Roll-out, SC to Hear Pleas Against Farm Laws, Dzukou Valley Wildfire Under Control And More

Grimes, however, didn't share any other updates regarding her health, how she was feeling or if she was experiencing any symptoms. In the story post, she also added an embedded link to the song "Good Days" by SZA and used a series of emojis to describe the track.

The musician also did not reveal if her partner or her son has contracted the virus or not.

The singer shares a baby boy with Musk and has been with the founder of SpaceX since 2018. They welcomed their first child together in May 2020.

Musk, recently created history by becoming the richest person on the planet, going past Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos on Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people. Musk’s net worth increased by more than $150 billion this year and Tesla’s share price surged a massive 743 per cent last year.