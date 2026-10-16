Tesla’s flying car is here? Elon Musk shows Roadster driving upside down, taking flight; Watch jaw-dropping video

Tesla has unveiled a redesigned Roadster that drove upside down on a specially built ramp and performed brief airborne moves during a demonstration in Texas.

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Tesla's flying car is here? Elon Musk shows Roadster driving upside down, taking flight; Watch jaw-dropping video (Image: X @Tesla)

Tesla has given the world a glimpse of what a flying car could look like. The electric carmaker demonstrated its redesigned Roadster at an event in Texas on October 15, where the vehicle drove upside down on a specially designed ramp, briefly lifted off the ground and landed safely. The demonstration took place at a SpaceX testing facility in McGregor, Texas. SpaceX is the rocket company led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk later shared a video of the stunt on his social media platform, X, with the caption, “Turns out the future does have flying cars.” The clip quickly drew attention because cars are usually designed to stay on the road, not perform stunts in the air.

Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

However, the demonstration does not mean flying cars are ready for everyday use. Tesla has yet to establish that the technology can be used safely and legally on public roads.

How did Tesla’s flying Roadster work?

The new Roadster uses technology developed with SpaceX to perform movements that a normal car cannot. According to reports, the vehicle uses a suction system to stay attached to the specially designed ramp while upside down. It then uses cold-gas thrusters to control its movement during brief airborne manoeuvres.

These thrusters work by releasing pressurised gas to create force and move the vehicle. Unlike a conventional car, which relies on its tyres to remain on the road, the system allows the Roadster to lift off the ground for a short time.

During the demonstration, the car moved along the curved ramp, turned in the air and returned to the ground. Tesla also showed the vehicle moving over a line of other vehicles.

Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig — Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026

The technology is an unusual mix of electric-car engineering and rocket-related systems. However, more details and independent testing will be needed to establish how it would work outside a controlled demonstration.

Tesla roadster production set for 2028

The demonstration is a major development for Tesla’s long-delayed electric sports car.

The company first announced the next-generation Roadster in November 2017. Production was expected much earlier, but the project faced repeated delays as Tesla focused on other vehicles and business plans.

At the October 15 event, Musk said production was expected to begin in 2028. The company has not yet confirmed a final date for customer deliveries.

The Roadster is designed as a high-performance electric sports car. Musk has also made ambitious claims about its speed and acceleration, including the ability to reach 60 miles per hour in less than a second. These claims will need to be assessed against the final production model and independent tests.

The long wait has also raised questions about when customers who reserved the car years ago will finally receive it.

Will Tesla’s flying car be available for everyday use?

Despite the dramatic demonstration, the Roadster is not yet a practical flying car for daily travel.

The stunt took place in a controlled setting with a specially designed ramp and dedicated testing facilities. Flying or hovering a vehicle over public roads would raise major questions about safety, traffic rules, airspace regulations and the risk to people nearby.

Reports also indicate that Tesla plans to offer different versions of the Roadster, including a specialised Rocket version with airborne capabilities. The flying features are not approved for use on public roads, according to reporting by The Information.

The company will need to provide more details about the final design, safety measures, legal approvals and availability before buyers can know exactly what the car will offer.

For now, the demonstration shows what Tesla and SpaceX have been working on, rather than proving that flying cars are ready to replace conventional vehicles.

Elon Musk’s flying-car vision

Musk has spoken about adding rocket technology to the Roadster for years. In 2018, he suggested that a SpaceX package could include small thrusters to improve the car’s acceleration, braking and handling, while also raising the possibility of flight.

The latest demonstration highlights Tesla’s attempt to make the Roadster more than a conventional electric sports car.

Still, the biggest question is whether the technology can move beyond spectacular demonstrations and become safe, useful and affordable for customers.

With production targeted for 2028, the next few years will be important for the Roadster. Until then, the idea of driving a flying car on everyday roads remains a work in progress.