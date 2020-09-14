As the world continues to battle coronavirus, search giant Google on Monday shared a quirky and colourful doodle to express gratitude towards people who have been on the forefront to combat the ongoing pandemic. Also Read - 'Stay and Play at Home': Google Doodle Launches Throwback 'Coding' Game Series to Help Cure Your Boredom

In the doodle, the search engine giant replaced the two ‘o’ in Google to feature those who continued to deliver the essential services amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. The doodle features doctors, teachers, nurses, drivers, delivery staff, farmers, sanitation workers, grocery workers, emergency service workers and all others helping the world fight the crisis.

When one hovers over the cursor over the doodle, a message is displayed saying: “To all coronavirus helpers, thank you.”

Sharing a note, Google doodle said, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you.”

Google also listed ways and precautionary measures to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

This included simple steps like, “Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face cover. Wash your hands. Keep a safe distance.”

Further, a series of guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have also been mentioned:

-Clean your hands often. -Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

-Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

-Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

-Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

-Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

-Stay home if you feel unwell.