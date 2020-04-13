New Delhi: In an effort to laud healthcare workers who are at the forefront of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Google on Monday paid tribute to them by dedicating an animated doodle. Monday’s doodle is the first in a series of doodles thanking frontline medical professionals around the world and Google said it would continue the ‘Thank You’ series over the next two weeks. Also Read - Beginning of Spring 2020: Google Doodle Denotes The Beginning of Spring 2020 in India

“This week, we’re beginning a series of Doodles to recognise the many people responding to Covid-19 from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available,” Google said in an official statement. Also Read - Happy Women’s Day 2020: Google Doodle Highlights The Achievements of Women Around The World

Monday’s doodle shows the message – “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you”, when clicked on it. Further, the doodle also features a heart emoji dedicated to all healthcare professionals.

For people in India, the ‘thank you’ message also takes users to the YouTube video of Google India, the caption of which reads, ”As the healthcare community works around the clock to keep us safe, let’s take a moment to thank them for their relentless efforts. They’re doing everything to help us. We can do our part by donating, and giving back a little: http://www.google.com/covid19/donate.”

Through its doodle series, Google has so far made animated illustrations to thank grocery workers, farmworkers and farmers, custodial and sanitation workers, and emergency services workers.