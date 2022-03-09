New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indian authorities in Kyiv have rescued a Pakistani girl from a war zone of the strife-torn country. Reports claimed that the girl Asma Shafique is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon.Also Read - Russian Ruble Is Now Worth Less Than 1 US Cent After West Tightens Sections

Meanwhile, the Pakistani girl has also posted a video on social media expressing gratitude towards the Indian Embassy and PM Modi for helping her escape a "very difficult situation". "I'm very thankful to the Embassy of India in Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation", Asma can be heard saying in the video.

"I am also thanking the Prime Minister of India. Hope we get home safely, thanks to the Indian Embassy," she added further in the video.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanks the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Modi for evacuating her. Shas been rescued by Indian authorities and is enroute to Western #Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country. She will be reunited with her family soon:Sources pic.twitter.com/9hiBWGKvNp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2022

Earlier, India had evacuated one Bangladeshi national, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had informed. Besides, MEA had also stated that one Nepali citizen will be coming on board an Indian flight under Operation Ganga. “Roshan Jha, the first Nepali national to have been evacuated from Ukraine by the Indian authorities, had also expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for their support”, reported The Kathmandu Post.

Later, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu had also informed that seven more Nepalis were being evacuated by the Indian government from Poland. Meanwhile, the MEA on Tuesday informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine’s Sumy.

Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far. 410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release. With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

(With agency inputs)