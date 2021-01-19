Thanks to the concerted efforts of Karnataka police and authorities, a 23-year-old woman got reunited with her abandoned nine-month old son, during one of the state’s biggest festivals, Sankranti, in Hanagal. Turns out the woman had decided to first desert her nine-month old baby and then commit suicide after being fed up with her alcoholic husband’s violent behaviour. However, after a timely intervention by the police, she was prevented from taking the extreme step and reunited with her baby. Also Read - Girls For Rs 60,000 & Boys For Rs 1.5 Lakh: Baby-Selling Racket Busted in Mumbai, 8 Arrested

It all began when Rekha Madiwalar, quietly left her son in one of the busiest roadside dhabas last week.

“The people only realised after the baby started crying inconsolably either due to hunger or in search of its mother. First dhabawalas and customers ignored the cries of the baby thinking that it must be a stubborn baby. But, when cries got louder, one of the customers informed the police and we went there only to realise that the baby was abandoned,” Hanagal circle police inspector Shivashankar Ganachari told IANS.

After the policy could not verify who had abandoned the baby, the women and child welfare department officials in Hanagal were alerted, who reached the spot and took the baby into their custody. “Though none of the ornaments declared that the child was born into a rich family, it certainly indicated that whichever family it was, it cared for this baby very much,” District Child Protection officer (Hangal), Mallikarjuna Mathad explained.

The baby was then fed and meanwhile, investigations revealed that a woman who left the child had boarded a bus towards Shivamogga. The police immediately alerted Shivmogga and Uttara Kannada (Karwar) police.

“The moment local cable channels aired this news on their channels, relatives of the child from both Karwar and Shivamogga came to Hangal, by then baby’s mother had returned to Hangal, she was not aware that her baby’s news had reached her parents as well as to her husband’s relatives,” Ganchari explained.

According to officials, Rekha took bus to Shivamogga to reach her parents’ house in Soraba, but she had got down midway thinking that she would commit suicide as she felt that someone would ‘certainly take care of her son’ better than her.

“But after some attempts, she could not muster courage to commit suicide as every time she wanted to end her life, she would invariably hear her son’s cries. Thus she dropped her plans and she returned to the dhaba where she had left her son. The dhaba staff immediately informed us and by then she reached our station, where she said that she wanted take care of her son. As she was pleading, her relatives came, they produced required documents and she was reunited with her child on Sankranti, it was not planned but they were destined to reunite on Sankranti,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)