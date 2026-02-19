'Thar SUV crashes into overhead signboard on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway' video leaves internet stunned... what's the truth behind viral clip

Home

Thar SUV crashes into overhead signboard on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway video leaves internet stunned... whats the truth behind viral clip

Image: Instagram @elatableaf.inn (videograb)

Viral News: When accidents happen with every passing day on the busy roads across India, a video has gone viral which shows a Thar crashed into the overhead kilometre signboard. The video has sparked immense reactions online as people can’t believe if it’s real or not. The car seems to have fully crashed into the overhead signboard on the popular Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows a Thar fully crashed inside the overhead signboard. It has emerged as a rare glimpse on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. Many people are unable to believe the video as ‘real’ and have labelled it as AI-generated.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by relatableaf.inn (@relatableaf.inn)

The viral video was shared with the caption, “n a hilarious and unexpected moment captured in camera. A Mahindra Thar SUV appears to have crashed straight into an overhead kilometer board on the Delhi–Gurugram Expressway, getting lodged inside it! The shocking visuals have left everyone stunned, raising questions about how such a bizarre accident could happen. While the clip is going viral, it’s still unclear whether this video shows a real-life incident or AI-generated content.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Ai but it is still possible in real,” and another wrote, “GTA ncr.”

The third comment read, “Redbull gave him wings,” and another said, “Proud moment for Mahindra.”

One user stated, “Bro’s Fast and Furious deadly fan..,” and another said, “India is not for beginners.”

One user wrote, “GTA players in real life!”

The same Instagram account uploaded another video after a while, featuring an SUV Tata Punch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by relatableaf.inn (@relatableaf.inn)

With rising AI-generated content, the video has left everyone surprised, and people are questioning if it’s real or not.

