While humans are being fined for not wearing a face mask outside their homes amid COVID-19, the monkeys are taking full precautions against the airborne pandemic. A latest viral video on Twitter is proof of our claim and has been cracking up netizens every since IFS Susanta Nanda shared it. Also Read - How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations With Lower Hospital Capacity

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site, the officer shared the hilarious video which features a group of monkeys by a sidewalk. One among them can be seen sitting with a dirty rag and in no time, wraps it around its face like a pro and starts walking around. The video was captioned, “After seeing head scarfs being used as face mask (sic)” Also Read - Parenting in a Pandemic: Introduce Healthy Lifestyle to Your Child With These Simple Ways During COVID-19 Pandemic

Cracking up netizens in a jiffy, the comments section was soon flooded with hilarious reactions. While one user wrote, “the way he/she swung that scarf; that was full Mithun Chakraborty (sic)”, another commented, “Sir, since they’re the closest animal to human being, I think they must have thought of protecting themelves from COVID etc (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “Funny…the monkey swung the scarf like a pro (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:

the way he/she swung that scarf; that was full Mithun Chakraborty. — Santosh Gairola (@santoshgairola) July 7, 2020

How the monkey flungs it !!!!

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ipsita Rath (@singingamatya) July 7, 2020

Sir, since they’re the closest animal to human being, I think they must have thought of protecting themelves from COVID etc. — R K Dhiman (@RKDhiman5) July 8, 2020

Funny…the monkey swung the scarf like a pro — MLK (@MLK77837996) July 8, 2020

Look at him flipping it back with 1 hand! Exactly like a human — Gypsy🧚🏽♀️ (@IIRilanaII) July 7, 2020

Bandaron ko bhi akal aa gai.. Insaanon ko kab aayegi? — SK (@SK007_1) July 8, 2020

Wow just wow. Kya swag ke sath pehna hai and that walk to show. — Ashish Mundepi (@Ashishmundepi) July 8, 2020

Precaution is better than cure!!

Not taking any risk during these pandemic times pic.twitter.com/Cot8r6gZXm — Biju (@BijuNairzTweet) July 8, 2020

Hahahaha too cute ! — ipsatripathy (@staysafeall) July 7, 2020

The video grossed over 26.6k views at the time of filing this story, while still going strong.