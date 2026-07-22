The 1,500 km Delivery: How a Mumbai Man sent food to hungry protesters at Jantar Mantar; Swiggy, Zomato have a field day

Long queues of gig workers were seen at the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday carrying food deliveries to protestors. A person in Mumbai ordered several food packages for the protestors in the national capital.

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Swiggy, Zomato riders have been delivering food orders to the protest site at Jantar Mantar. PTI

The Cockroach Janta Party protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is in full swing in the national capital. With thousands of protestors at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, several unique stories are coming to light. One such incident is where a Mumbai resident used Zomato to send food to protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, despite being hundreds of kilometres away. The simple request to feed anyone who appeared hungry soon caught the internet’s attention.

The man, identified as Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, placed the order for the protestors.

Mumbai man’s heartwarming gesture

The moment was captured in a video that surfaced on social media Monday afternoon, showing a Zomato delivery rider arriving at Jantar Mantar with the order. The rider read out the note attached to the parcel, saying he had been instructed to hand it over to anyone in need of food at the protest site.

Soon after the video surfaced online, it received widespread appreciation, with users applauding Rawat’s gesture. Several people said the act reflected compassion and empathy during a time of heightened tensions.

This is the India we refuse to lose ❤️ People sitting miles away are ordering food through Zomato and Swiggy, asking delivery partners to feed hungry protesters at Jantar Mantar That is the Idea of India pic.twitter.com/xu49GJNmJM — Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) July 21, 2026

Anonymous deliveries in Zomato, Swiggy see massive surge at Jantar Mantar

There has been an upsurge in the rate of anonymous deliveries on food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato. Sympathisers from cities like Mumbai and even international locations like the US have been using apps like Zomato and Swiggy to send meals.

In videos circulating online, delivery partners have stated that deliveries have nearly tripled following the protests. Delivery riders are continuously carrying items like pizzas, burgers, momos, and thaalis directly to the barricades.

One of the partners said, “Since morning, I have done 20 rounds here to deliver pizzas. Out of that, four orders were from the US.” One of the riders stated that they are being asked to hand over the deliveries to anybody who seems hungry or in need at the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namittyagi (@namittyagiofficial_)

People from all over Delhi were sending food to Jantar Mantar for protestors! No name Nothing

Just Jantar Mantar as address Food was placed on a side like a buffet, whoever wants can take and eat whatever they like What a Gesture by Delhiites❤️ pic.twitter.com/TSgdheaapH — cristty (@cristty__) July 22, 2026

The entire Nation has joined the protests in Mantar Food is arriving through e commerce platforms for the students People from different cities are booking and paying for these orders. Delivery to: Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/LvizHEX5sH — Paul Koshy (@Paul_Koshy) July 22, 2026

People delivering free food from home to Jantar Mantar protest site. That’s how my India works pic.twitter.com/sTsqtsKY9i — Against Corruption (@akashuchani08) July 21, 2026

Internet reactions

These videos have been receiving a lot of love and praise online. One of the users wrote, “Love you all Indians.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Salute to delivery riders also.”

A third user wrote, “Ham aa nhi payenge to kya huaa online Lunch ka kaam karenge aap log pichhe nhi hatna… ham apke sath hai thank you. (We may not be able to be a part of the protest but we will ensure that you get lunch, you do not step back… We are with you, thank you).

A fourth user wrote, “Ek dhanywaad to Swiggy or Zomato walo ka unke riders ka bhi (A thank you to Swiggy, Zomato and their riders).”