Kochi: Public transport vehicles and carriages plying on Indian roads can usually be seen heavily decorated and often having quirky lines on their back. One such autorickshaw from Kerala has 'Paulo Coelho The Alchemist' written on its back and a photo of it has gone viral on social media and it has even reached the Brazilian author himself. The famous novelist Paulo Coelho has tweeted a photo of the autorickshaw and wrote, "Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo)."

Coelho, a Brazilian lyricist and novelist, is best known for his novel 'The Alchemist' and the autorickshaw had the book's name written on it in Malayalam.

Kerala, India (thank you very much for the photo) pic.twitter.com/13IdqKwsMo — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 4, 2021

Also Read - Paulo Coelho Roots For Sacred Games Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Latter Feels 'Honoured to be Noticed'

The author’s tweet soon grabbed the attention of social media users and soon many expressed their love for the author and his book. The Alchemist is an enchanting novel that is about an Andalusian shepherd boy named Santiago, who travels from his homeland in Spain to the Egyptian desert in search of a treasure buried near the Pyramids.