Home

Viral

Little More Than Just Living: This NRI Family Is Redefining South Indian Cuisine In The Heart of NYC

Little More Than Just Living: This NRI Family Is Redefining South Indian Cuisine In The Heart of NYC

Today, The Brooklyn Curry Project attracts a long line of regulars snaking down Willoughby Avenue every Saturday, usually starting at around 10:30 a.m. and running until everything’s sold out.

Little More Than Just Living: This NRI Family Is Redefining South Indian Cuisine In The Heart of NYC

Success Story: In the vibrant neighborhood of Brooklyn, a culinary sensation has taken root, captivating the taste buds and forging connections among the locals. Swetha and Venkat Raju, who moved to America from Bangalore in 2016, didn’t plan on opening what could be considered one of the hottest restaurants (of sorts) in town.

The couple have two children (now 13 and 7 years old) also with full-time jobs (she’s a software engineer, he’s a lawyer), and plenty of other daily-life things to occupy their time and energy. But as Swetha tells Brooklyn Magazine, “We really, really missed home when we first came here, so we just started cooking and inviting neighbors over, to the lounge area where we lived in City Point. Just to meet people.”

You may like to read

By 2021, they started The Brooklyn Curry Project by selling dosas from a stand during the Fort Greene farmers market hours, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And in no time, the modest yet mighty South Indian food stand become a cherished eatery. It is located across the street at Washington Park Avenue, where it meets the Open Street of Willoughby Avenue.

Now, the stand specializes in dosas — masala, ghee, or vegan cheese — but also serves idli, steamed rice cakes, combo lunch platters with khichdi, sprout salad, and pickles, as well as uttapam, a rice and lentil crepe. Daily specials are announced on Instagram. And everything on the menu is $10 or less.

The Bengaluru-born software engineer told The Better India, “I wanted to share the excellent food and cuisine that South India has to offer with people in my neighbourhood. We have been showered with so much love ever since we started.”

They say it all started with a lemonade stall

Everyone loved Swetha and Venkat’s food, but it was their daughter’s lemonade stand that made Swetha and Venkat take their culinary prowess to the next level. They said it brought joy and conversation to the community. Then in 2021, the idea came to life when the couple helped their daughters set up a lemonade stand in Fort Greene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Curry Project (@brooklyncurryproject)

It was a natural progression, an opportunity to share the wholesome and nutrient-rich delights of South Indian cuisine with the good folks of New York City. Thus, The Brooklyn Curry Project was born, a weekly gathering that would soon evolve into a pilgrimage for food enthusiasts seeking authentic flavors and a warm sense of belonging.

Today what the Rajus call The Brooklyn Curry Project attracts a long line of regulars snaking down Willoughby Avenue every Saturday, usually starting at around 10:30 a.m. and running until everything’s sold out.

Completing two years in June, Swetha while speaking to The Better India said, “The journey has been incredible. We started very small with limited options, but it has grown substantially. The initial reaction of the people was so overwhelming; they loved the taste of the food. Many were curious, and we explained all the things we cooked to them.”

The Brooklyn Curry Project has become more than just a food stand—it is a hub of connection, where individuals from all walks of life gather to share stories, savor delectable bites, and create lasting memories.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.