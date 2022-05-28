New Delhi: The farmhouse in US’ Rhode Island that inspired the 2013 horror movie ‘The Conjuring’ was reportedly sold to a Boston developer for $1.525 million (approximately over Rs 11 crores). The 18th century home in Burrillville sold to a Boston developer for $1.525 million, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.Also Read - Haunted Place in Delhi: All About Malcha Mahal, a Historic Building That is as Spooky as Possible

The buyer of the of the ‘haunted’ property said she was not afraid and she bought it due to her “own beliefs”.

“This purchase is personal for me. It’s not a real estate development. It’s around my own beliefs,” buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe, according to a report by The Associated Press.

THE CONJURING HOUSE GOES FOR $1.5 MILLION 💀 Seems like the Haunted Mansion 'The Conjuring House', in Rhode Island, isn’t scaring off buyers anymore It has been bought at a whopping $1.525 million, a 27% increase from its original ask#haunted #ghost #conjuring #theconjuring pic.twitter.com/cQ8eIDs45r — Negotium (@teamnegotium) May 26, 2022

Nuñez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

“I don’t believe the energy here is malevolent. Things will happen here that will startle me, but not harm me,” Nuñez said. “I look forward to experiencing things.”

The horror movie titled ‘The Conjuring’ wasn’t filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of a family that lived there in the 1970s.