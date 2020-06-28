Even with the lockdown lifting up in various places after making peace with the fact that one has to live with the virus, none is as ignorant of observing social distancing norms and precautions of masks and hand sanitisers as the ‘anti-maskers’ in Florida, USA. A recent video from the Palm Beach County Commission’s meeting shows a group of people reasoning out the compulsion to wear a mask amid COVID-19 and their hilarious arguments will make your day even if you roll your eyes all throughout it. Also Read - Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela Tests COVID-19 Positive

Breaking the Internet for its hilarious content, the video featured the 'anti-maskers' group, warning of satanism, death and pedophilia in their debate to dissuade people from wearing a mask despite the coronavirus in the air. From calling it 'The Devil's Law' to tagging it as 'Crimes against humanity', the anti-maskers left no scope for a rational discussion.

While one argued, "I don't wear a mask for the same reason I don't wear underwear, things gotta breathe", another lashed, "They want to throw God's wonderful breathing system out the door."

Playing on the religious card, one asked, “God formed man out of the Earth and breathed his breath in him and he became a living soul. Where do you derive the authority to regulate human breathing?”

While one called the hygiene awareness campaign amid the coronavirus a “political dogma”, another accused, “Every single one of you that are obeying the devil’s laws are going to be arrested. And you doctor are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity.”

Check out their hilarious reactions here:

Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you a NEW degree of stupidity. This was recorded in Palm Beach, Florida during a town hall meeting about COVID regulations. A group of people so impressively idiotic that it deserves to be broadcast to the world: The Anti-Maskers. pic.twitter.com/KVQYy8g4dY — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) June 26, 2020

Is this the most hilarious video on the Internet today or is this the MOST HILARIOUS video on the Internet today?