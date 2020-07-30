Even the very mention of a snake makes us squeamish, so you can well imagine the horror of a man who discovered that a cobra had slithered into his pants! Yes, the shocking and terrifying incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur where a labourer, named Lovekesh Kumar slept along with other workers in an Anganwadi centre in the village after completing some electrical work. Also Read - Two Cobras Spotted by Children in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri District School, Later Released in Forest

Suddenly, at midnight he felt a little uncomfortable as he noticed something crawling in his jeans. Turns out, it was a cobra! Aghast at what had happened, he stood for a whole night without moving so as to not disturb the snake, according to a Live Hindustan report.

Call it luck or a miracle, the snake did not bite Lovekesh during the 7 hours that he spent standing.