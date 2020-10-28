What can be more horrifying than this? A man in New York received the shock of his life after he fell through a 12-feet sinkhole and ended up trapped underground with rats! Also Read - Watch: Shocking Video of Rats Running Around Inside ICU of Tamil Nadu Govt Hospital Goes Viral

The incident happened on Saturday when 33-year-old Leonard Shoulders was waiting for a bus on 3rd Avenue in the Bronx. However, he fell more than a dozen feet into a sinkhole when a pavement suddenly caved in.

More horror awaited him as he couldn’t even shout for help as there were hundreds of large rats in the sinkhole, who were crawling all over him. Thankfully, bystanders saw him and alerted the authorities.