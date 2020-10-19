Agra: After the heartbreaking story of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ went viral and brought the internet together, another similar story of an aged woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra who has been struggling financially has surfaced. Also Read - 'If Even Lakhs of Cases Aren't Considered to be Community Spread, When Will it be?' Asks Delhi Health Minister
However, unlike the crowd that swelled up outside ‘Baba ka Dhaba’, 80-year-old Bhagvan Devi, is still awaiting customers. Known as ‘Rotiwali Amma’, she serves roti, dal, vegetables, and rice for only Rs 20 a plate near St John’s College in Agra. Also Read - Mission Shakti: UP Govt Sets up 'Pink Patrol' to Maximise Women Safety, Will be Operational 24*7
The elderly woman has been doing this for the last 15 years, but her small business saw a downfall after the COVID-induced lockdown. With hardly any sale these days, even her usual customers are scarce due to the coronavirus threat. Also Read - COVID-19 to Stay For 2 Years, WHO Scientist Gives a Realistic Picture to a Common Man
Amma says her two sons don’t look after her and that’s why she runs this small eatery to earn a livelihood.
“Nobody is helping me. Had somebody been there with me, I won’t have faced this situation. Most of the time, I am asked to leave this place. Where will I go? My only hope is if I get a permanent shop,” she says.
However, many on the internet are now sharing her plight and urging others to visit her stall and repeat the miracle that happened at ‘Baba ka Dhaba’. Pictures of Amma’s small shop on the roadside have now gone viral, but she still hasn’t received much support.
So, if you are in Agra, please go to her stall and make it happen again!
Notably, the trend started after a heartbreaking video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough, made many on social media emotional as they pledged to help him out.
Delhiites thronged eatery ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar and later food delivery services Zomato also listed the eatery on its website. Another clip of an old man running a ‘Kanji Bada’ stall in Agra, who lost all his earnings due to the COVID pandemic also recently surfaced on social media.