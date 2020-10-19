Agra: After the heartbreaking story of ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ went viral and brought the internet together, another similar story of an aged woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra who has been struggling financially has surfaced. Also Read - 'If Even Lakhs of Cases Aren't Considered to be Community Spread, When Will it be?' Asks Delhi Health Minister

However, unlike the crowd that swelled up outside ‘Baba ka Dhaba’, 80-year-old Bhagvan Devi, is still awaiting customers. Known as ‘Rotiwali Amma’, she serves roti, dal, vegetables, and rice for only Rs 20 a plate near St John’s College in Agra. Also Read - Mission Shakti: UP Govt Sets up 'Pink Patrol' to Maximise Women Safety, Will be Operational 24*7

The elderly woman has been doing this for the last 15 years, but her small business saw a downfall after the COVID-induced lockdown. With hardly any sale these days, even her usual customers are scarce due to the coronavirus threat. Also Read - COVID-19 to Stay For 2 Years, WHO Scientist Gives a Realistic Picture to a Common Man

Agra: One octogenarian woman in Agra, Bhagvan Devi, popular as ‘roti wali amma’ is selling food at Rs. 20 near St. John College to earn livelihood; She says, “I have been doing this for over 15 years. But, there’s hardly any sale these days.” pic.twitter.com/WIJEWW5Hoo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2020

Amma says her two sons don’t look after her and that’s why she runs this small eatery to earn a livelihood.

“Nobody is helping me. Had somebody been there with me, I won’t have faced this situation. Most of the time, I am asked to leave this place. Where will I go? My only hope is if I get a permanent shop,” she says.

However, many on the internet are now sharing her plight and urging others to visit her stall and repeat the miracle that happened at ‘Baba ka Dhaba’. Pictures of Amma’s small shop on the roadside have now gone viral, but she still hasn’t received much support.

So, if you are in Agra, please go to her stall and make it happen again!

A helping hand can bring massive change in lives of needy. Underprivileged section of society has been worst hit by COVID pandemic. A similar case came to light in Agra. ‘Roti Wali Amma’ who sells a ‘thali’ for rupees 20 is finding difficulties in filling her own stomach. pic.twitter.com/IAqvPIywj9 — Eagle Eye (@SortedEagle) October 18, 2020

Agra walo jaldi pahuncho "Roti wali Amma" k pass plzzz… https://t.co/awz5m6Ehg6 — ADITYA PRATAP SINGH (@adityasinghNaMo) October 18, 2020

Would like to donate money to her so that she can set up stall. Anyone from agra to get her bank account details ? — earthy colors (@ColorsEarthy) October 18, 2020

These people are real strugglers. It's sad to see how children abandon their parents and leave them in such condition. May God bless Amma with more power. — Pranjul Singh (@Pranjul19120050) October 19, 2020

We have to support this type of needy person so plz eat the amma ki roti.. — sunil upadhyay (@sunilup51988488) October 18, 2020

We all are with you amma — KK (@kksachan1) October 18, 2020

Notably, the trend started after a heartbreaking video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough, made many on social media emotional as they pledged to help him out.

Delhiites thronged eatery ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar and later food delivery services Zomato also listed the eatery on its website. Another clip of an old man running a ‘Kanji Bada’ stall in Agra, who lost all his earnings due to the COVID pandemic also recently surfaced on social media.