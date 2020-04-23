New Delhi: With the advent of technology, and availability of alternate forms of entertainment, we have somehow forgotten what it means to lose ourselves in a book! Also Read - World Book Day 2020: Read These Free e-Books on The Occasion Amidst Lockdown Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic

However, it’s never too late to start developing this joyful habit and what better than today! Because today marks World Book day, a day to celebrate authors, illustrators, books and most importantly reading! Designated by UNESCO, it is marked all over the world in over 100 countries, to promote the joy of books and art of reading.

History:

In 1995, UNESCO decided that World Book and Copyright Day would be celebrated on 23rd April to celebrate prominent literary figures like William Shakespeare’s whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day, along with Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega’s death anniversary.

Theme this year

This year World Book Day themes are ‘Reading in all its forms’, ‘Development of the book industry infrastructure’, ‘Inclusiveness and digital accessibility’, and ‘Empowerment of children through reading.’

”Books have the unique ability both to entertain and to teach. They are at once a means of exploring realms beyond our personal experience through exposure to different authors, universes and cultures, and a means of accessing the deepest recesses of our inner selves,” Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO said.

Kuala Lumpur has been officially recognised as this year’s UNESCO’s World Book Capital with an online launch celebration on April 23.

World Book Day celebrated online

Every year, various activities are planned around the day, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it have severely limited public celebration. However, online activities continue to promote the power of reading which the UN believes should be leveraged more than ever at a time of lockdown.

Here’s how Twitter is celebrating:

“There is no friend as loyal as a book” – Ernest Hemingway This #WorldBookDay, let us celebrate reading and recognize the scope of books – a link between the past and future, a bridge between generations and across cultures. pic.twitter.com/82YFPHpZoj — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) April 23, 2020

Each book you read is a minor software upgrade for your brain.#WorldBookDay — The Irrational Investor (@position_trader) April 23, 2020

Today is #WorldBookDay! 📚 Books remain some of our most loyal companions, enabling us to travel to other places, worlds & to create those of our own. Why not try something new – take our quiz to find out which 🇭🇷 author is a must read for you! ⏩ https://t.co/UPhBL1KFEY pic.twitter.com/UdL2ZXoAS2 — EU2020HR (@EU2020HR) April 23, 2020

Books are one of the best sources of information, knowledge & entertainment. Books have been my constant companion through life. And the lockdown has given me some time to catch up on my reading. I will encourage all of you to pick up a book today and read.#WorldBookDay — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 23, 2020

"The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence." – Rabindranath Tagore, awarded the 1913 #NobelPrize in Literature. #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/6HGxOa3OIP — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) April 23, 2020

Throughout my life, books have always been a source of comfort for me. In difficult times like these, books can help us disrupt feelings of isolation. On #WorldBookDay let’s celebrate the transformational power of reading.https://t.co/8a9z1e7Rv8 pic.twitter.com/yz6a3yl6VV — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 23, 2020

"Books give a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything" ~ Plato Happy #WorldBookDay 📚 pic.twitter.com/HiZ1Lb1C1U — Fiona Bateman (@feebateman) April 22, 2020

If you’re a book lover, the lockdown is a good time; you can enjoy the vicarious pleasure of travelling the world without leaving your armchair. –Sg #WorldBookDay — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 23, 2020

RT IYC "The more you read, the more you know and the more you know, the more places you go. Happy #WorldBookDay. pic.twitter.com/FGwOrR5eW5" — zaheer gul (@zaheergul1111) April 23, 2020

The classics

the contemporaries

fictions and non fictions,

different versions of life

different versions of the world.#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/xV2ywR7bp8 — Hrushikesh Swain (@RishiHks) April 23, 2020

It is World Book Day 📖📖 I hope you have a peaceful day with books, the friends that we can take into lockdown with us#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/7RS8bSLQ51 — Andre Vlok (@vlok_andre) April 23, 2020

So, go ahead, read with curiosity, and indulge in the delight of exploring the unknown!