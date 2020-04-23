New Delhi: With the advent of technology, and availability of alternate forms of entertainment, we have somehow forgotten what it means to lose ourselves in a book! Also Read - World Book Day 2020: Read These Free e-Books on The Occasion Amidst Lockdown Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic
However, it’s never too late to start developing this joyful habit and what better than today! Because today marks World Book day, a day to celebrate authors, illustrators, books and most importantly reading! Designated by UNESCO, it is marked all over the world in over 100 countries, to promote the joy of books and art of reading.
History:
In 1995, UNESCO decided that World Book and Copyright Day would be celebrated on 23rd April to celebrate prominent literary figures like William Shakespeare’s whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day, along with Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega’s death anniversary.
Theme this year
This year World Book Day themes are ‘Reading in all its forms’, ‘Development of the book industry infrastructure’, ‘Inclusiveness and digital accessibility’, and ‘Empowerment of children through reading.’
”Books have the unique ability both to entertain and to teach. They are at once a means of exploring realms beyond our personal experience through exposure to different authors, universes and cultures, and a means of accessing the deepest recesses of our inner selves,” Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO said.
Kuala Lumpur has been officially recognised as this year’s UNESCO’s World Book Capital with an online launch celebration on April 23.
World Book Day celebrated online
Every year, various activities are planned around the day, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it have severely limited public celebration. However, online activities continue to promote the power of reading which the UN believes should be leveraged more than ever at a time of lockdown.
Here’s how Twitter is celebrating:
So, go ahead, read with curiosity, and indulge in the delight of exploring the unknown!