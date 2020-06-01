Amazon has removed racist images that appeared on some listings for Apple AirPods and other headphones in the UK. According to the Financial Times, the images appeared on Amazon UK site in search results for “AirPods” and “BlueTooth headphones”. Also Read - White Woman Suspended From Job For Falsely Accusing Black Man of Threatening, Twitter Calls Her 'Racist' And 'Evil'

Some users went to Twitter to post screenshots of search results for “AirPods” and “bluetooth headphones” that appeared on the e-commerce site.

So if you search airpods on amazon this comes up? :/ pic.twitter.com/cSSeXlfueQ — Podcast Papi 🇿🇼 (@NickSwims_) May 30, 2020

If you search airpods on @amazonuk you're greeted with pictures calling you a nigger. And it's been up like this for a couple of hours. Despite Amazon being a 24 hour company. I'm tired. — aji 🏡 (@ajibolajosiah) May 30, 2020

*SOUND ON* Saw Airpods trending. Saw why. Searched it for myself. WTAF @amazon @JeffBezos ? What kind of racist scumcunt would do this? Beyond fucking garbage. Fuck those that did it, allowed it, contributed to it and think this is ok. Cunts.#Airpods #Amazon #racism pic.twitter.com/bb0A90cBjH — Benjamin Teacher (@benjaminteacher) May 30, 2020

I saw this and had to try for myself. It’s true, when you type ‘AirPods’ on Amazon, this comes up. I’m disgusted pic.twitter.com/sEhGuxi1tY — off with their heads | BLM ⁷ (@sorafirstlove) May 30, 2020

“Instead of photos of headphones, the search results showed images that contained the N-word,” said the report.

The listings seemed to be limited to the UK site, and appeared on the pages of new Amazon sellers. The e-commerce behemoth requires third-party sellers to follow its content guidelines or risk having their accounts removed.

“Our store maintains content guidelines which third party sellers are required to follow,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Verge.

“As soon as this issue was raised, we investigated, removed the images in question and took action against the bad actor,” the spokesperson added.

Last month, five of Amazon’s foreign websites were placed on a blacklist by the Donald Trump administration.

The e-commerce platforms in the UK, Germany, France, India and Canada were added to the “notorious markets” list. Amazon said the move was politically motivated.