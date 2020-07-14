New Delhi: We have all been through that phase of obsession wherein we idolise a favourite movie character and can’t stop thinking about them! However, one man in Delhi took this obsession to another level by altogether changing his name after his favourite person on the screen. Also Read - Mahesh Babu to Play a James Bond-Like Spy in SS Rajamouli's Next After RRR? Read on

Yes! As per a report by The Times Of India, a 33-year-old man from Delhi named Vikas Kardam, has changed his name to James Bond. Being a die-hard fan of the super-spy, Vikas had been contemplating changing his name to 'James Bond' for quite a few months now, despite the disapproval from his friends and colleagues.

He said that the name of his favourite star resonates with his personality.

Kardam lives in a two-room rented apartment at Nawada Housing Complex in West Delhi, with his wife and three-year-old daughter. Needless to say, the development has miffed his wife who is extremely unhappy with the decision, fearing trolling and ridicule.

”Her first reaction was of shock. She looked at me with anger, didn’t utter a word and then left the room. It’s been two days since she’s spoken to me,” he told TOI.

However, he hasn’t told his family yet and is waiting for the news to spread like wildfire, to avoid the confrontation. He is now waiting to change the details on his Adhaar, PAN card, and other important documents.