The Scene After IndiGo Pilot Announced Chandrayaan-3 Landing Mid-Air

The moment the Vikram Lander module touched the Moon’s surface, IndiGo’s pilot informed the passengers about the successful touchdown of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chandrayaan-3 landing: With Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing on the moon’s South Pole on August 23, India has become the fourth country to achieve the milestone after the US, China and Russia. While all eyes were on their television screens to watch the live telecast of the event, an IndiGo flight passengers didn’t miss the update either mid-air.

A heartwarming video has now been doing rounds on the internet showcasing how the pilot of the IndiGo’s flight announced the major feat over their speaker system and kept their flyers updated about the proud moment for India. Celebrations took place on the flight itself, which was above 35,000 feet from the ground, following the news of the successful touchdown of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3.

Pilot Announces Chandrayaan-3’s Historic Moon Landing

The moment the Vikram Lander module touched the moon’s surface, IndiGo’s pilot informed the passengers about the soft landing that inked India’s name in the list of countries having made it to the moon.

The IndiGo pilot was heard saying, “It gives me and Capt. Rajeev immense pleasure in announcing to you that Chandrayaan-3, launched by the ISRO, has successfully landed on the south pole of the moon. We congratulate ISRO on this remarkable achievement. Jai Hind.”

Check out the video here:

A lot has already been said about #chnadrayaan3 and yet this share is about the immense pride that everyone @IndiGo6E felt whether on ground or in the air .. our captains announcement on flight on this thrilling feat achieved by our #Bharat at that moment ️ pic.twitter.com/2REM6PyMpR — C Lekha (@ChhaviLeekha) August 25, 2023



Passengers Overjoyed Over India’s Success

All the passengers, including the air hostess, broke into claps and cheers with joy and pride for the historic success. The flight announcement about Chandrayaan-3’s remarkable landing on the moon was recorded on camera. Soon after the video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), it gained traction, amassing widespread acclaim on a global scale.

Chhavi Leekha, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Brand Reputation at IndiGo, tweeted, “A lot has already been said about # Chandrayaan-3, and yet this share is about the immense pride that everyone @IndiGo6E felt whether on ground or in the air. Our captain’s announcement on flight on this thrilling feat achieved by our #Bharat at that moment.”

Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About The Flight Attendees Reaction

Reacting to the clip, a X user wrote, “This gave me goosebumps!!”

This gave me goosebumps!! — Sachin Shekhar (@sachin_cohedlo) August 25, 2023



“Jai Hind,” another individual’s comment read.

Jai Hind — Siddhant Mishra (@siddhantvm) August 25, 2023



Others praised a man wearing an arm sling who also raised his hands to acknowledge the proud moment.

This is for That Guy with his hand in the cast — मुलुंड info (@mulund_info) August 25, 2023

The guy who has hand injury ❤️❤️ — Dinesh Kudache ✸ (@dineshkudache) August 25, 2023



As the news of the victorious landing continues its global circulation and Chandrayaan-3 marks its name in the history of successful space missions in India, this video stands as a heartwarming testament to the collective euphoria of a nation progressing in the domain of space technology.

