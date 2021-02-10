Junagadh: A video is currently going viral on the internet showing terrifying footage of a lion on the loose in a hotel in Gujarat’s Junagadh. Visuals of an Asiatic lion walking around the parking spot and taking a stroll around the hotel premises was captured on CCTV on February 8. Shared on Twitter by user Udayan Kachchhi, a series of 3 short video clips has captured the lion’s movement inside Hotel Sarovar Portico in Junagadh. Also Read - Woman Gets Her Hairless Cat a Tattoo, Viral Pic Sparks Outrage Among Animal Lovers

Footage recorded by CCTV cameras shows a male Asiatic lion entering the hotel at 5:04 am on Monday through the main gate.

“Lions in the city of Junagadh is a regular affair nowadays,” Udayan Kachchhi said in a tweet in which the lion is seen jumping over the boundary wall while the security guard sits in his cabin, visibly horrified. A second CCTV video from the hotel showed the lion exiting from the hotel to the road.

After the user tagged Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, he also shared the video on his timeline with the caption, ”It didn’t bother the security to open the gate even… Time to shift some of them to a new home to avoid negative interface.”

Time to shift some of them to a new home to avoid negative interface. pic.twitter.com/ElWodIvyfs — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 10, 2021

“The lion had apparently strayed in the city after losing its way. It has since returned to the jungle and nothing untoward was reported that night. It is only after the CCTV footage went viral that people in that area as checking footage of their CCTV cameras and are sharing visuals of the lion,” Sanjay Berwal, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Junagadh territorial forest division told The Indian Express.

Located at the foot of the Girnar Hills, Junagadh is close to the Gir Lion Sanctuary – the last abode of the Asiatic lion in the world. Lately, the state has seen an increase in the number of lions straying beyond forest boundaries.