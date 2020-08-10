As incessant rains ravaged Mumbai last week, several areas of the city have been flooded, causing a lot of distress to commuters. However, some good samaritans have risen to the occasion, and are doing their bit to save others’ lives. Also Read - 'Heart of Gold': Man Rescues Kitten Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains, Takes it Home | Watch Viral Video

One such selfless act went viral recently as a 50-year-old woman from Matunga, who lost her home and life savings, went out of her way to warn people of the open manhole on Tulsi Pipe Road.

As per a report by The Better India, the woman stood in the heavy rains and waterlogged roads for five hours just to make sure no one lost their life in this accident. The video shows the woman, identified as Kanta Maruti Kalan, alerting commuters to move away from the manhole, that was hidden in the water,

Watch the video here:

This video is from Tulsi Pipe Road in Matunga West, Mumbai. The lady seen in the video had been standing beside the open manhole for five hours to warn commuters driving on the road. VC: Bhayander Gudipadva Utsav pic.twitter.com/FadyH175mY — The Better India (@thebetterindia) August 7, 2020

Kalan, who is a flower vendor in the nearby Dadar market, reportedly stays with two school-going daughters on the “footpath outside Matunga station.”

Kalan’s sense of social responsibility and selfless sacrifice has won over social media and netizens can’t stop applauding her.

One user wrote, ”Huge respect! Not to forget Selfless Acts like these inspire others to take a charge and help the community at an individual level. The world could use a little selflessness in such difficult times. Be kind.”

Here are other reactions:

Huge respect🙌❤

Not to forget Selfless Acts like these inspire others to take a charge and help the community at an individual level. The world could use a little selflessness in such difficult times. Be kind 🌸 — Purnima (@noturfullmoon) August 7, 2020

Incredible of this lady to do so in the "spirit of Mumbai" which is the civic agency's responsibility. Annual monsoon feature for decades with no accountability. Appreciate the stoicism of residents to put up with this year after year. Wonder what will happen when when the (1/2) — Ramana (@CRamanaKumar) August 7, 2020

The unsung heroes of the city. While municipal body BMC is busy with performatory displays like gender in traffic signals. — Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) August 7, 2020

There won't be many examples of similar selfless service to the society like this on the #socialmedia in the ongoing week. Stood there for 5 long hours, cautioning passers by (predominantly, big & small vehicular traffic!) of the risk that open manhole could've resulted. #SALUTE — WhatsThereInTheName (KyaFarqPadtaHai) (@KyaFarq) August 7, 2020

This country is alive because of people doing things out of the sheer goodness of their heart. Things that they shouldn’t really have to do, but end up doing because the powers that be have forsaken those responsibilities. — yepicurious (@yepicurious) August 7, 2020

How can we thank this lady… She could have easily sat at home and let accidents happen on that Manhole.

Responsibility is a virtue that keeps people on toes… My salute to this lady — Anupam (@anupampathak999) August 7, 2020

Notably, renowned gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amarapurkar lost his life on August 29, 2017, after he fell down a manhole in Parel after locals opened the lid to drain out floodwater.

As many as 328 deaths had occurred in the past five years due to falling into a manhole or drowning in sea-related incidents in the city, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.