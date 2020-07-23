For most of us, space is a symbol of the unknown and unexplored and that’s why we are immediately drawn to it. Speaking of which, have you ever wondered how lightning during thunderstorms looks from space? Well, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, quenched our curiosity a little by treating us to a mesmerising view of ‘lightning from above’. Also Read - Comet Neowise Lights up Night Sky Like 'Fireworks For Real', Will Surround Earth Throughout July

The fascinating video captured from 400 km above Earth shows dark clouds above our planet with violent lights sparkling in between.

“Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing,” Behnken captioned the video. Take a look:

Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020