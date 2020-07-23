For most of us, space is a symbol of the unknown and unexplored and that’s why we are immediately drawn to it. Speaking of which, have you ever wondered how lightning during thunderstorms looks from space? Well, NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who is currently aboard the International Space Station, quenched our curiosity a little by treating us to a mesmerising view of ‘lightning from above’. Also Read - Comet Neowise Lights up Night Sky Like 'Fireworks For Real', Will Surround Earth Throughout July
The fascinating video captured from 400 km above Earth shows dark clouds above our planet with violent lights sparkling in between.
“Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing,” Behnken captioned the video. Take a look:
The video has gone viral leaving viewers amazed with the spectacular view:
A few days back, the astronaut had shared a magnificent picture of the Comet Neowise the International Space Station.
Behnken, along with astronaut Doug Hurley, entered the International Space Station on June 1 after a landmark 19-hour journey on SpaceX’s two-stage Falcon 9 rocket. The two US astronauts will leave for Earth on August 1, as per AFP.