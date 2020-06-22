New Delhi: Since the last few weeks, predictions were rife that the doomsday is near and the world will come to an end this year, on June 21. A Mayan calendar theory about we being in 2012 and June 21 bringing the end of the world had been going viral. Also Read - Will The World Come to an End on June 21, 2020? Here's What Conspiracy Theorists Say

But June 21 came and went by and here we are! Just like 2012, the Mayan Calendar has once again proven to be nothing but just a hoax. Well, now that the world didn’t end, netizens are calling out the Mayan calendar and flooding internet with memes and jokes:

The world did not end today

Me: pic.twitter.com/eV7IczsKcm — Shubham Surana (@memejibhai) June 21, 2020

After realising that the rumour of end of this world is fake

Me to Mayan Calendar: pic.twitter.com/xYLwyQnnuu — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) June 21, 2020

*me waiting for the end of the world 😂😂#mayancalendar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eO1cFy1OVg — Siddharth Jain (@iamsiddarthjain) June 21, 2020

Highly disappointed in the Scientists who claimed 21st June might be the end of the world, I'll give you one more chance & wait till E.O.D.

C'MON GUYS MAKE IT HAPPEN! #Doomsday #excitedaf — Ashish V. Singh (@Singhscorpius) June 22, 2020

World will end on 21st June according to Mayan Calendar ….

Le me on 22nd June – #Doomsday pic.twitter.com/mZ42eqOuJo — Mayur Vastrakar (@MayurVastrakar) June 21, 2020

Me waiting outside Astrologer's house, who said World will end on June 21st.. pic.twitter.com/CsMT1Yeobh — Rahul 🇮🇳 (@RahulPa20849864) June 22, 2020

Mayan calendar conspiracy theorists who predicted the end of the world today: pic.twitter.com/nJ36AOnxF9 — Srishti Pandey (@TweetsofSrish) June 21, 2020

When i see world didn't end on 21st june and everyone is alive Le me to everyone: pic.twitter.com/Co6DnkpYSa — Oreo ka pyaaaar (@DuniyaKaunsi) June 21, 2020

Quite a long eventful day it was😌

Regrets- world didn't end!😔 pic.twitter.com/1UiFjIrhSF — Jitin Verma (@duniyagol_haibc) June 21, 2020

Earlier, the Mayan calendar had predicted the end of the world for December 21, 2012, which also proved to be a hoax. This time, conspiracy theorists had claimed that the date was read wrongly in 2012 and that the real end of the world will be June 21, 2020.

The claims actually arose following a tweet from self-proclaimed scientist Paolo Tagaloguin, who explained his theory on Twitter.

He wrote, ”“Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012. The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days. For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years”.