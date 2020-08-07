Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he would not attend the inauguration of the mosque in Ayodhya, remarking that while as a Chief Minister he has no problems with any religion, he cannot go to a mosque as a ‘Yogi’ and ‘as a Hindu’. He also said that he knows that no one will invite him. Also Read - PM Modi Mistakenly Calls UP CM as 'Aditya Yoginath' Instead of Yogi Adityanath, Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter | Watch
In an interview with ABP news channel after he attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he said, “See, if you ask me as a Chief Minister, I have no issues with any religion or community. However, if invited as a ‘Yogi’, I will definitely not go there (mosque)”.
He further said that political leaders who attend roza or iftaar, wearing skull caps, are only posturing as secular. He also remarked that as a Hindu, he had a right to live according to his religion’s method of worship.
Soon after his statements went viral, a section of Twitterati slammed him for his statements.
One user wrote, ”Does it mean he went to Ayodhya only as a Hindu not as CM? Does it mean a Hindu cannot go to any other religious place? Statement like these create an impression that HINDUISM and ISLAM are two antagonistic religions. Very unfortunate.”
Another user wrote, ”Then why are you the chief minister of a state? Stay a yogi.”
Here are other reactions:
In November 2019, while paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple, the Supreme Court had directed that an alternate five acres of land be given to the Muslim side to construct the mosque.