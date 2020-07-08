A video has currently been trending viral where Payal Rohatgi is seen speaking into the camera and alleging that Twitter India has taken down her handle on the micro-blogging site without any prior information. Accusing the “liberals and extremists who control Twitter” behind her account’s removal, Payal requests help from netizens to look into the matter and “figure out” the reason. Also Read - Payal Rohatgi Gets Into Legal Trouble After Her Controversial Statement on Safoora Zargar, Says 'Not Mocked Muslims in General'

Far from helping, the Twitterati rose to the occasion and celebrated with great pomp and show in the form of hilarious memes. From giving virtual hugs to Twitter India to saluting its move, netizens couldn’t contain their excitement since the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant is often slammed for her controversial tweets and hateful posts.

#PayalRohtagi is down….. and GOI will not do anything… few will trend. pic.twitter.com/DHGVdeAB6B — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) July 8, 2020

Deleted for the second time in a month, Payal’s Twitter account was earlier taken down for a week in June for violating the rules of the social media site. Expressing their relief on their respective handles, while one user wrote, Special thanks to @TwitterIndia For suspending payal rohtagi account .. There will be peace now #PayalRohtagi (sic)”, another tweeted, “Under the strong leadership of Modiji , Swach Bharat Abhyan finally makes some sense. #PayalRohtagi (sic)”

