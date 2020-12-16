Are you a thrill seeker? If yes, then simply looking at images of China’s many glass bridges might have send your heart racing. However, you won’t have to travel all the way to China to experience such adventure, because our own country has not one, but two glass bridges of its own. Also Read - China Urges Strengthening US Ties After Biden's Electoral College Vote

After Rishikesh's proposed bridge at Lakshman Jhula, the second glass bridge of the country is ready in Bihar's Nalanda. The in a bid to attract both local and international tourists. Along with this, the state-of-the-art ropeway and a zoo safari is also being constructed which will be opened to the general public very soon.

Notably, this glass bridge has been built on the lines of the 120 meter high glass bridge in Hangzhou province of China. Check out the video here:

When can you visit?

Come New Year 2021 and tourists will be able to set foot on this one-of-its-kind bridge.

Here are other pictures of the bridge:

A significant Buddhist seat of academic excellence and a modest pilgrim center, Nalanda is famous for being the largest and oldest university of ancient time. With this new attraction, tourism is surely going to grow by leaps and bounds!