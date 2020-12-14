When you think of a prison cell, what image comes to your mind? Thanks to the movies that we have seen, we are sure you might be picturing dirty, dark and small rooms, devoid of sunlight and basic amenities. While that image might hold true for many prisons across the world, you will be left with your jaw open when you see pictures of a Nordic prison. Also Read - Swedish Woman Arrested For Allegedly Locking Up Son Inside Apartment for 28 Years, Victim Found Undernourished

On Sunday, several images of the high-security prison located in Sweden went viral on social media, leaving users shocked. Instead of an overly crammed prison cell, the Nordic cell offers a cozy, neat, apartment-style comfort with enough space to move around.

"Nordic prison cells look like $3,000 apartments in San Francisco," read the tweet by Darrell Owens. In another tweet, he explained that the first 2 photos are cells and the latter 2 are common areas for 12 prisoners.

Nordic prison cells look like $3,000 apartments in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/vULaJJuNfi — Darrell ❄ Owens (@IDoTheThinking) December 12, 2020

Owens further compared the state of prisons and recreational homes in America, “If your goal is to rehabilitate people and steer them away from criminal lifestyles, curious which environment would foster a better outcome.”

If your goal is to rehabilitate people and steer them away from criminal lifestyles, curious which environment would foster a better outcome. USA vs Sweden pic.twitter.com/T5Jy69E40u — Darrell ❄ Owens (@IDoTheThinking) December 12, 2020

People were bowled over the new-style prisons and were impressed with the facilities provided to the prisoners. Others were just in awe and commented that how this so-called jail looks better than their own apartments:

imagine how much better our society would be if we treated inmates like human beings — Peter Kay🏴♿️🕎 (@PeterKayReports) December 12, 2020

🤯🤯🤯 I legit opened this thinking somebody moved to a new apartment in bay area — Prateek Bhatnagar (@_prateekbh) December 13, 2020

As an adult I’ve lived in 5 different apartments. This is bigger and nicer than all of them. https://t.co/eCCrzS5clO — A fellow sufferer🈚️ (@Abhavaananda) December 13, 2020

Sometimes when I'm tired of life i just think about comiting a crime and then going to vacation in Norwegian resort called prison https://t.co/6FWCWQa1ao — Ozjasz🀄️🎴 (@Ozjasz10) December 13, 2020

its almost like creating a safe environment for prisoners & treating them like humans could possibly rehabilitate them https://t.co/rxJDsz3puR — miss cam 🔮 (@taycamsx) December 13, 2020

on the other hand, these exist (and are used for arrestees), solitary confinement is still carried out, and the system still disproportionately impacts immigrant populations. still way better than us prisons! no question. but not a paradise and, in the end, not an end goal pic.twitter.com/c9SdLtzZty — de staat (is coming to get you) (@liv_erle) December 13, 2020