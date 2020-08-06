Horrific images of death and destruction in the aftermath of the Lebanon explosion continues to jolt social media, with people all over the world standing in solidarity with the Lebanese. Chaotic scenes emerged from Beirut on Tuesday after a massive explosion rocked the port city, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors. Also Read - Pray For Lebanon: Devastating Photos of Terror & Destruction Emerge After 73 Dead in Beirut Blast
More than 100 people were killed, around 4000 injured with both numbers likely to rise. Meanwhile, hundreds of people are reported missing and hundreds of thousands displaced by the explosion.
Once a beautiful port city, now stands destroyed due to the deadly impact of the explosion. Many Maxar satellite photos, some of which capture sites in Beirut before and after the blast, have gone viral on social media, showing the extensive damage and destruction caused.
Other images show how nearly every building has either sustained damage or has been destroyed by the blast. Have a look at these pictures:
Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by the ignition of more than 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored, insecurely at a warehouse.
“It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures,” AFP quoting him as saying at a defence council meeting.