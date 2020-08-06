Horrific images of death and destruction in the aftermath of the Lebanon explosion continues to jolt social media, with people all over the world standing in solidarity with the Lebanese. Chaotic scenes emerged from Beirut on Tuesday after a massive explosion rocked the port city, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors. Also Read - Pray For Lebanon: Devastating Photos of Terror & Destruction Emerge After 73 Dead in Beirut Blast

More than 100 people were killed, around 4000 injured with both numbers likely to rise. Meanwhile, hundreds of people are reported missing and hundreds of thousands displaced by the explosion.

Once a beautiful port city, now stands destroyed due to the deadly impact of the explosion. Many Maxar satellite photos, some of which capture sites in Beirut before and after the blast, have gone viral on social media, showing the extensive damage and destruction caused.

Other images show how nearly every building has either sustained damage or has been destroyed by the blast. Have a look at these pictures:

The before and after picture of the port of Beirut, Lebanon. We really can't do anything at this point but to pray for the survivors and really hope this would be the last of such disaster 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😢 pic.twitter.com/9ZlvvQsdn4 — • General Zee 🎭 • #BBNaija (@heisTactic) August 4, 2020

Before and after SkySat imagery shows the impact of yesterday’s explosion in Beirut. Imagery captured on May 31, 2020 and today, August 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/8zCLDOZn4w — Planet (@planetlabs) August 5, 2020

Here is a video showing the before and after of Beirut's main port after yesterday’s explosion – from drone imagery. The crater is submerged to a diameter of 140m…pic.twitter.com/rinxhF02b9 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 5, 2020

The port of Beirut in Lebanon is seen in before and after images at the same spot of an explosion that occurred Tuesday, August 4. The explosion devastated entire neighborhoods leaving more than 100 people dead and wounding thousands. https://t.co/7dvvSRPjew pic.twitter.com/cg7xHdQMxd — The Voice of America (@VOANews) August 5, 2020

#Beirut port before and after the blast. The extraordinary satelitte imagery shows the devastation and the crater the blast made (via @Maxar) #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ihTKKBGceg — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) August 6, 2020

Beirut, LEBANON. Before…and after the blast yesterday 😔🖤 Let's pray for them..🙏 pic.twitter.com/pUnSwgN99K — Sìtärä (@sitarapk) August 6, 2020

Before and after images from the #explosion that happened in #Beirut, #Lebanon on August 4, 2020. Before image from June 2020 and after image from today, August 5, 2020. More imagery showing the devastation will follow. pic.twitter.com/dfj4ItyTXL — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) August 5, 2020

Before and After pictures of Beirut, Lebanon. This looks like a war zone. #BeirutExplosion 💔 pic.twitter.com/g6yhK6Jr3T — Benue Breed ❄️ (@oyimzy) August 4, 2020

“It’s like a war zone, I’m speechless” – Beirut’s mayor These are the photos from several Beirut locations taken before and after Tuesday’s blast pic.twitter.com/ARBdVoUY1P — TRT World (@trtworld) August 5, 2020

Satellite images show Beirut's port before and after a massive explosion flattened the area. 100 people currently missing. President @General_Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse. 💔💔 Prayers for Beirut 🇱🇧 pic.twitter.com/IZzZ73vVrx — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) August 5, 2020

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the blast was caused by the ignition of more than 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored, insecurely at a warehouse.

“It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures,” AFP quoting him as saying at a defence council meeting.