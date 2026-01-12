Home

These few countries possess worlds most powerful missiles; At the top is Russia with Doomsday, check others

China's DF-41 and the US's Trident II D5 missiles are among the world's most dangerous ICBMs.

New Delhi: Talking about ballistic missiles, they are capable of striking targets at very long distances at extremely high speeds, and Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) can even hit targets across continents. Their ability to carry nuclear weapons, multiple warheads (MIRVs), and technology to evade missile defense systems makes them one of the most dangerous weapons for any military. Currently, only a few countries possess nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, including Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, North Korea, and Israel.

Russia

According to an Arms Control report, Russia currently possesses the RS-28 Sarmat, considered the world’s most powerful and longest-range ballistic missile. It is also known as the “Doomsday Missile.” This missile can strike targets up to 18,000 kilometers away and is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads simultaneously. Its speed and technology are such that it can even evade modern missile defense systems.

China and the US

China’s DF-41 and the US’s Trident II D5 missiles are among the world’s most dangerous ICBMs. These missiles not only travel long distances but are also capable of hitting targets with extreme accuracy. The US and China are continuously upgrading their missile capabilities.

India

India’s Agni-5 ballistic missile is also included in the list of the world’s top 10 ICBMs. With a range of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 kilometers, this missile is a crucial component of India’s strategic strength. Its road-mobile launch system, high accuracy, and the possibility of being equipped with MIRVs in the future make it even more lethal. According to defense experts, Agni-5 gives India a strong strategic advantage in Asia.

Which countries are at the top, and which are behind? Russia, the US, and China are currently at the forefront of ballistic missile technology. India and North Korea are rapidly increasing their capabilities. Meanwhile, Pakistan and Iran are also working on missile technology, but their missiles have not yet reached the top tier of ICBMs.

World’s most dangerous missiles

America’s Minuteman III ballistic missile is a crucial part of the American nuclear triad. It has a speed of Mach 23 (28,200 km/h). North Korea has the Hwasong-15 ballistic missile, with a range of 13,000 km, capable of targeting the entire US mainland. Russia’s RS-24 Yars is a dangerous missile with a range of 11,000 km. It can be launched from both mobile launchers and silos. China’s JL-3 is a unique submarine-launched ICBM with a range of 10,000–12,000 km. France has the M51 ICBM, with a range of 8,000–10,000 km. India’s Agni-V is also among the top 10. It has a range of 7,000–8,000 km and is India’s most powerful missile in the ICBM category.

