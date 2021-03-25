New Delhi: Seem like the viral ‘Pawri’ trend isn’t going away anytime soon! After multiple recreations of the video, and a plethora of hilarious memes and jokes, ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ has now been turned into a shaadi song and dance sequence! Shared by a Islamabad-based wedding photographer Maha Wajahat Khan, the fun video features a group of girls dancing to the Pawri song in a function that seems to be a mehendi event. With the attire and makeup on point, the girls really light up the function with their synchronised and creative choreography. Also Read - 'Pawri Girl' & 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' Guy Collaborate to Create Meme Crossover Video, The Result is Hilarious | Watch

With the wedding season in full swing, what better than the Pawri song to set the stage on fire! Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

The original Pawri girl, Dananeer Mobeen was also impressed with the song and called it cute. Well, this is not the first time, that the song has been turned into a wedding dance. Here is another video:

You know the "Pawri" has arrived when #PawriHoRahiHai is played during wedding festivities ❣️ @DananeerM pic.twitter.com/dxgqEZtsr0 — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) March 2, 2021

ICYMI, the original video featured a gang of friends from Pakistan, wherein popular social media influencer Dananeer showed us around her surroundings that comprise a car and a mid-road pawri. On February 12, Mumbai-based music composer, Yashraj Mukhate, recreated Dananeer’s viral video into a catchy song, that made her a international viral sensation.

“Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai” is still going strong, and multiple rib-tickling memes, funny recreations of the video have been splashed all over the internet on both sides of the border. Dananeer, in an Instagram live video, said that she was overwhelmed by the response she got and she is happy that people are enjoying the video so much.