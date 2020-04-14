The Delhi government on Monday conducted a massive sanitisation drive across the metropolis as a part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed in the national capital. Also Read - Mass Testing Key to Fighting COVID-19, But India Nowhere in The Game, Says Rahul Gandhi

“Massive sanitisation drive underway in Delhi. 60 machines, including 10 hi-tech Japanese machines, have been deployed,” Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Kejriwal had announced that the modern machines will be used in the entire city for sanitisation, especially in red and orange zones as a priority. Also Read - Social Distancing: Robots to Serve Food, Medicine to Coronavirus Patients in Jharkhand

India recorded 10,363 coronavirus cases and 339 deaths on Tuesday morning, as the infections doubled within a week across the country, on a day the 21-day lockdown about to end and the government expected to extend the restrictions.

The Union health ministry data at 8am showed there were 1211 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours even as 1035 people were sent home after being cured of the deadly respiratory disease across the country.