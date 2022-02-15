Engineer John Elfreth Watkins Jr. made a number of predictions for the future over a century ago. His article published in ‘The Ladies’ Home Journal’ in 1900 listed a list of predictions for the next 100 years. While some came true and were eerily accurate, others were too optimistic and didn’t come true. ‘What may happen in the next hundred years’ guessed at what the world would look like in the year 2000. Here are the predictions made by Mr Watkins Jr in 1900 that came true and those that did not.Also Read - From New Virus, Tsunami to Alien Attack: Here Are Blind Mystic Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2022

– People would be connected around the world through cameras and screens. And the world is connected with the internet and video calling today. Invisible rays of light – The prediction was that, through this method, a physician would be able to see and photograph a living throbbing heart, as well as any other organ. Plus, they would be able to photograph and magnify the image.

Photographs will reproduce all of nature’s colors – Color photography did take photography to another level.

– These would be used by the military to transport goods and men, and by scientists. These would not compete with cars or vessels. Americans will be taller – The prediction was that Americans would grow between one and two inches taller, and life expectancy would rise to 50, instead of 30! Americans’ height has increased around two inches in 100 years, and life expectancy has increased significantly.

Predictions made in 1900 that didn’t come true: