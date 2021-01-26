Dubai: In order to encourage people to take Covid-19 vaccine, Dubai restaurants have now begun offering discounts to customers who have been inoculated against coronavirus. According to an AFP report, three restaurants run by Gates Hospitality, are offering a 10 per cent discount to residents who have taken the first dose of a vaccine and 20 per cent for those who have taken two. Also Read - Brazilian Playboy Model Branded 'Obscene' for Posing Topless in Dubai Desert, Hits Back at Trolls

In order to avail the discount, diners have to show proof of inoculation, such as a medical certificate. "Spread love, not Rona," say social media fliers for three restaurants which have gone viral.

Also Read - Burj Khalifa Lights up With Tricolour to Celebrate India's 72nd Republic Day

While the move has been appreciated by many, some also criticised the stunt.

“There are two ways to look at it, either it’s another marketing stunt or a genuine motivation to get more people vaccinated,” said one tweet.

Amid a large-scale vaccination drive, The United Arab Emirates says it has already vaccinated some 2.5 million of its population of about 10 million, the second-highest rate globally after Israel. Health authorities in the nation have also released a list of the clinic where residents can now go to get a covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Uber has announced that it will offer discounted rides to people looking to receive Covid-19 vaccination in the UAE, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. The rides will commence from January 25 until February 8 for people of all ages and nationalities, Khaleej Times reported.