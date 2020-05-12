New Delhi: Ironically, a crisis somehow always manages to propel emerging technologies and Virtual reality is one of them, which has largely been underestimated in the past. Now, with the advent of coronavirus and the practice of social distancing, Virtual Reality seems more realistic than ever and dare we say, need of the hour. Also Read - Virtual reality becoming necessity in realty sector: Housing.com

Well, for those who are not still aligned with the concept, Virtual reality (VR) is an artificial environment, created with software and presented to the user in such a way that he/she suspends belief and accepts it as a real environment.

Soon enough, the immersive experience of VR is going to make a giant leap into the entertainment industry and common business practices where audiences and customers would like to get a virtual feel of the product, while in a confined space.

The Stories.in

Inspired by the same, a new startup called TheStories.in is all set to change the world of Interior design by taking users through the engrossing world of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. Forget drawing or explaining how a room would look like, people can just put on a VR device and literally see it for themselves.

Talking about his startup, CEO, and founder of TheStories.in, Ambuj Singh sheds light on the feature called the VIEU which will help enable Interior Designers to showcase their designs in a Virtual Reality atmosphere, all on a smartphone.

There is another product ARIA, wherein he has developed an application for furniture sellers that enable them to showcase their furniture in real-time.

He goes on to describe how with the help of his product, a customer can see his house in a completely immersive way, much before the house has even built. More so, a person can choose from multiple furniture by virtually placing it at his house or office.

Further, Biswajit, his co-founder, explains how using an application, users can place 3D designs of furniture in real-time on the floor. With blueprints and 3D architectural models becoming the fables of yesteryears, VR is all set to replace these practices, running leaps and bounds into advanced stages.

Here is a sneak peek:

A pioneer in this field, TheStories.in has also been recognized under Start-Up India and has worked with governments in the past. Currently, they are also working on an edutech product.

Here’s wishing them the best!