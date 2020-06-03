Spitting communal hatred, principal Aarti Lalchandani of Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College in Kanpur received overnight backlash for her hate speech before the press two months ago when Tablighi Jamaat members who had contracted COVID-19 were admitted in her hospital. A five-minute video recorded in the manner of a sting operation clearly shows the woman spilling bile against the minority community. Also Read - Shocking! Family of Covid-19 Victim Forced to Flee With Half-Burnt Body After Mob Attacks Them In Jammu

Breaking the Internet for its vicious content, the video shows Aarti saying, “These people are terrorists and we are giving them VIP treatment… we are exhausting our resources on them, getting our doctors ill for them…we are using 100 test kits per day on them, if they didn’t exist we wouldn’t need the kits… these people should be hit and kept in solitary confinement… Can’t Yogi ji give an order that state’s resources won’t be used on them.. we are sacrificing Rs 100 crores of the nation for these 20 crores”, referring at the approximately 20 crores of Muslim population in India. Also Read - Having Sex With Someone From Another Household is Now Illegal in England Under New COVID-19 Laws

She even stops mid-way in the conversation to cross check with the people seated before her, “Aap yeh record toh nahi kar rahe na? (I hope you are not recording this).” Speaking without cringe, Aarti often asserts in the video, “The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is following a policy of appeasement by admitting these people to hospital” while few minutes later, she suggests, “Send them to jungles, throw them in dungeons.” She even accuses that “there is a financial emergency because of them.” Also Read - England vs West Indies 2020 Full Fixtures Announced: International Cricket Set to Return in UK From July 8

Have publicly condemned and demanded her removal and prosecution https://t.co/DlrvypSZek — Subhashini Ali (@SubhashiniAli) June 1, 2020

The video was reportedly recorded by a city journalist, Ramji Sharma, around the same time when in April, her hospital administration had alleged that members of Tablighi Jamaat who were quarantined there were misbehaving and spitting randomly while “breaking all norms of social distancing”. At a time when the netizens were calling out discriminations in America, the video left many infuriated and called her out for her biases and communal hatred.

Issuing no public apology, Aarti first alleged that the video was “morphed” and the journalist who recorded it had blackmailed her but later she herself admitted to a news agency that she had “made the comments as a vent during the initial days of the COVID-19 crisis in Kanpur.” Speaking to ThePrint, Aarti said, “I made this comment on strictly ‘off-the-record’ basis. As I was talking to some local journalists, one of the scribes working for a local channel shot this video. It can be termed a sting operation… Later on, he started to blackmail me.For several days, he kept saying that he had a video of mine and if I do not give him some work related to the medical college, it will be made viral. I did not listen to this threat and hence the video was released.”

Former Kanpur MP and a CPI(M) Politburo member Subhashini Ali said, “This is unconstitutional and uncalled for language. This video should be investigated and if it is found to be genuine, there should be a case against her.”

A report in Alt News shared a screenshot of the statement that was sent over WhatsApp by Aarti. It read, “THESE ARE NOT MY STATEMENTS GIVEN TO MEDIA but a malicious sting and do not reflect my inner feelings. Without apologising, Aarti justified her vent by stating, “Even a mother in her anger says go to hell to her own children. And then hugs them the next moment. My actions have always spoken louder than words and will continue to do so. I shall continue serving you all and you can always send to me anyone in need. I work 24 hours for you.”